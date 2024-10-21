Martin Schachinger, the founder of pvXchange. com, reports that tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar module prices in Germany have fallen by an average of €0. 010 ($0. 0109)/W this month. Demand remains especially weak in the residential sector, while complex authorization processes are also challenging the commercial and industrial (C&I) and ground-mounted segments. From pv magazine Germany The PV industry in Germany is struggling, with company bankruptcies piling up, reflecting a trend seen across all sectors. According to Deutsche Wirtschaftsnachrichten, the number of bankruptcies ...

