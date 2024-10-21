CurrentBody has completed the acquisition of Tria Beauty.

Back in 2003, the inventors of LightSheer (the gold standard of in-clinic laser hair removal technology at the time) set out to upgrade at-home hair removal.

Their goal was to miniaturise their professional device which weighed 120 pounds and cost $100,000 into a handheld laser capable of delivering permanent results, all while being convenient for home use. From this, Tria Beauty was formed.

Laurence Newman, CEO of CurrentBody who have recently acquired the brand, says, "Tria was a very early pioneer in at-home laser technology, and went on to develop a brilliant at-home skin rejuvenating laser. To this day, a quick FDA search highlights that it arguably remains the only true home use laser on the market and why it has been a key target for The Beauty Tech Group for some time."

Newman, who has added Tria to the recent purchase of California-based Microcurrent experts, ZIIP Beauty says; "I've already heard positively from many people who've been part of Tria's journey and they share our excitement about this new chapter for one of the most well established brands in beauty technology."

Tria Beauty now sits alongside CurrentBody Skin, known for the famous LED mask, and Melanie Simon's brainchild ZIIP, as CurrentBody now owns significant brands in the core technologies for home beauty tech.

