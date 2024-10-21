The Identity Authority will explore the current landscape of identity security, share user insights, and showcase the Saviynt Intelligence Suite at the event

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, is excited to announce its Converge Global Tour 2024 Frankfurt event. Scheduled for the 22nd of October, join Saviynt executives, customers, partners, and industry analysts to explore the state of identity security, emerging trends and best practices, as well as Saviynt's converged platform, The Identity Cloud, including the newly released Saviynt Intelligence Suite.

"Identity security has become a crucial element of overall security for many organizations. However, with legacy identity solutions set to reach the end of their life cycle within the next three years, customers are increasingly recognizing the importance of cloud-native identity solutions as the foundation of their security platforms," said Brooks Wallace, senior vice president EMEA at Saviynt. "I'm excited to connect with attendees in Frankfurt to share best practices and showcase Saviynt's innovative solutions. Each event on the Converge Global Tour has provided valuable insights from industry experts, along with dynamic interactive sessions with prospects and partners."

The Converge Global Tour in Frankfurt will explore the evolving landscape of identity and access governance, sharing best practices for adapting to advanced cyber threats while offering a detailed look at the innovations and roadmap for Saviynt's converged platform, The Identity Cloud. This platform demonstrates the capability to secure digital transformation with both simplicity and control. The Frankfurt event will feature Saviynt executives, including Wallace, Field CIO Simon Gooch, and Vice President of Solutions and Experience Anirudh Sen. Additionally, the event will provide firsthand user perspectives through customer and partner panels.

"The identity landscape is evolving at an extraordinary pace, and many organizations are unsure how to fully leverage the advantages of a robust identity security strategy," said Gooch. "I'm eager to connect with attendees to discuss the current state of identity security. Together, we will explore emerging trends, tackle challenges, share best practices, and examine solutions that meet the evolving identity security needs."

Saviynt's Converge Global Tour is an exclusive, complimentary event for Saviynt prospects, customers, and partners. To learn more about the event and how to register, please visit our website.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241021593934/en/

Contacts:

Jacklyn Kellick

jacklyn.kellick@saviynt.com