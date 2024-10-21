Anzeige
21.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
Okomera Gets €1.5 Million Grant to Develop Microfluidics & AI Powered CRISPR Editing Platform for Target Validation

PARIS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Okomera announces Bpifrance funding to develop and standardize novel CRISPR screening assay to accelerate drug discovery in oncology with leading cancer research center of Marseille, CRCM.

Raphael Tomasi, CTO & Co-Founder of Okomera

Okomera is developing desktop platform for automated organoid screening using droplet-microfluidics and AI to accelerate drug discovery. Their patented tech developed after 10 years of research at Pasteur Institute and Ecole Polytechnique, provides Multiplexing, Co-culture and High-throughput screening of drug candidates on miniaturized Patient Derived Organoids (PDOs).

"We are honored to receive this grant from Bpifrance," said Sidarth Radjou, CEO of Okomera.

Dr. Thomas Miller, Principal Investigator at IPC and CRCM, emphasized the significance of this collaboration: "This partnership is an extraordinary opportunity to advance our understanding of cancer biology. By developing and standardizing a CRISPR screening assay that can be directly applied to PDOs, we can create more accurate disease models. This will not only improve our ability to study cancer mechanisms but also enhance our capability to identify new therapeutic targets and develop more effective treatments."

"We are thrilled to embark on this collaboration, as it offers an unprecedented opportunity to leverage cutting-edge technologies in cancer research," said Dr. Geraldine Guasch, Research Director Inserm at CRCM and Scientific Director of the 3D-HUB-O organoid platform. "By integrating CRISPR technology with Okomera's advanced organoid screening platform, we are setting the stage for more precise and effective therapeutic strategies. This project represents a significant step forward in translating scientific discoveries into tangible clinical applications, ultimately bringing us closer to improving outcomes for cancer patients."

Corentin Molson, representing Bpifrance, commented: "Bpifrance is proud to support Okomera in this pioneering effort. Their innovative approach to developing and standardizing CRISPR screening on PDOs reflects our commitment to fostering innovation in healthcare. This project has the potential to make significant contributions to the field of precision medicine and improve outcomes for cancer patients."

We would also like to recognize the contribution and assistance provided by AstraZeneca to support the successful grant application.

About Okomera, visit our website: www.okomera.com

Paoli-Calmettes Institute: Based in Marseilles, Paoli-Calmettes Institute (IPC) is the first cancer comprehensive centre in region providing global care for cancer. It is a member of the national federation Unicancer. Further information: www.institutpaolicalmettes.fr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534892/Okomera_co_founder.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534893/Okomera_Logo.jpg

Okomera_Logo

Contact: Sidarth Radjou, CEO sidarth.radjou@okomera.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/okomera-gets-1-5-million-grant-to-develop-microfluidics--ai-powered-crispr-editing-platform-for-target-validation-302280663.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
