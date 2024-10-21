After conducting theoretical studies on gallium phosphide, titanium solar cells for years, a group of Spanish researchers has now sought to build the first intermediate band device based on this material combination and has found it can achieve enhanced external quantum efficiency at wavelengths above 550 nm. A group of scientists led by the Universidad Complutense de Madrid in Spain has fabricated an intermediate band (IB) solar cell based on gallium phosphide (Gap) and titanium (Ti) for the first time. The IB solar cells are believed to have the potential to exceed the Shockley-Queisser limit ...

