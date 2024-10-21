Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - On 20 October, the first professional expo focusing on the whole process, elements and life cycle of intelligent construction in China's construction industry - 2024 International (Shenzhen) Intelligent Construction Industry Expo (hereinafter referred to as the 'Intelligent Expo') opened at Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre. More than 30 government leaders, industry representatives, entrepreneurs, and 500 industry professionals attended.

Driven by Innovation, Responding to New Expectations

With the mission of 'promoting upstream and downstream collaborative innovation in the industry and facilitating cross-border co-operation to build a new ecology of intelligent construction', the Fair focuses on the building of a modernised construction industry system, fostering new productivity in the industry, promoting the construction of a 'good house' and other issues of the times and the expectations of the public. Focusing on the three guides of 'professional, product and market', and driven by the integrated development of 'standardisation, industrialisation, digitalisation, intelligence and greening' of intelligent construction, the company will create greener, smarter and more durable 'good products' and continue to iterate and build a new ecology of intelligent construction.

This year's Intelligent Expo is guided by the China Construction Industry Association and the Construction Magazine of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. It is co-organized by the China Construction Third Bureau, Huawei, the School of Civil Engineering and Hydraulic Engineering, Tsinghua University, Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Construction Engineering, Zhongnan Construction Institute, China Construction Design, China Construction Decoration, China Construction Science and Industry and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Intelligent Construction Industry Development Alliance. Additionally, it is co-organized by the Guangdong Construction Industry Association, the Shenzhen Construction Industry Association, and the Shenzhen Construction Industrialization Association.

Liu Jinzhang, vice president and secretary general of China Construction Industry Association, said in his speech that the development of intelligent construction must adhere to the system concept, upgrade product thinking, strengthen scientific and technological support, and cultivate industrial ecology. This year's Smart Expo has built an open platform for exhibition, exchange and deepening cooperation, which will play a leading role in promoting the high-quality development of the construction industry. It is hoped that all parties participating in the meeting will deepen joint construction and sharing, and jointly promote the prosperity and development of the intelligent construction industry.

The summit talks about "construction" and explores a new path for "intelligence".

At the intelligent construction theme forum after the opening ceremony, many academicians, experts, entrepreneurs and other representatives of "industry, academia and research" made keynote speeches, shared typical cases of intelligent construction and digital transformation, and discussed the development trend and implementation path of industry reform.

Integrate the production chain and cultivate a new ecology of the industry

The Smart Expo brings together competent authorities, leading enterprises in the construction industry, research institutions, industry associations and other "government, industry, academia, research and application" entities, and is committed to building a comprehensive platform integrating product display, knowledge sharing and transaction signing, helping to establish a new paradigm of intelligent construction and cultivate a new ecology of intelligent construction.

It is understood that this year's Expo lasts for 2 days, with an overall exhibition area of 15,000 square meters, with BIM products and digital design, industrial parts and intelligent production, smart construction site and intelligent construction management, intelligent construction equipment, smart home and smart operation and maintenance, construction industry Internet platform, green and low-carbon and other 7 exhibition areas, attracting 140 exhibitors from more than 10 countries and regions.

On the afternoon of October 20, concurrent activities such as intelligent construction product launch, centralized signing of product transactions and release of scientific research needs were also held at the site.

China Construction Third Engineering Bureau, China Construction Decoration, China Construction Science and Industry, China Construction Southwest Institute, Yijian Technology and other units respectively released 6 innovative products in the field of new materials, new equipment and new engineering software, such as "Zero Altitude House - Snow 5200", Mountain Residence Module Hotel, Microgrid Energy System, EasyBIM Design Software, Yijian AR Construction Assistant, Tower Crane Intelligent Centralized Control System, etc.; It also released ten scientific research cooperation needs, such as "R&D and application of AI products based on private datasets", "intelligent processing and reverse extraction products of point cloud data", and "intelligent rebar sampling software based on structural BIM digitization", and issued a "heroic order" for the whole industry, and sincerely recruited interested units to carry out interdisciplinary and cross-field exchanges and cooperation to jointly overcome technical difficulties.

Seven of the nine organizers signed contracts with 16 exhibitors, including Hikvision, Pinming Technology, Guangdong Bozhilin and Australia BuildSource, with a total contract amount of more than 200 million yuan. According to the person in charge of the supply chain of the lead organizer China Construction Third Bureau, the total contract amount is expected to exceed 4 billion yuan.

