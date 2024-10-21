Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.10.2024 09:42 Uhr
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Notification pursuant to LR 9.6.14(R)

The Company announces that Davina Walter, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Fidelity European Trust PLC with effect from 1 November 2024.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
21 October 2024


Enquiries:

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
Gervais Williams, Martin Turner, Claire Long Tel: 020 3714 1500

Peel Hunt LLP (Broker)
Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy Tel: 020 7418 8900


