Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21
LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
Notification pursuant to LR 9.6.14(R)
The Company announces that Davina Walter, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Fidelity European Trust PLC with effect from 1 November 2024.
Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
21 October 2024
Enquiries:
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
Gervais Williams, Martin Turner, Claire Long Tel: 020 3714 1500
Peel Hunt LLP (Broker)
Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy Tel: 020 7418 8900
© 2024 PR Newswire