Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Notification pursuant to LR 9.6.14(R)



The Company announces that Davina Walter, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Fidelity European Trust PLC with effect from 1 November 2024.





Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

21 October 2024



Enquiries:

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

Gervais Williams, Martin Turner, Claire Long Tel: 020 3714 1500

Peel Hunt LLP (Broker)

Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy Tel: 020 7418 8900