21.10.2024 10:00 Uhr
NIANCE Unveils Groundbreaking White Paper on Beauty and Longevity: Addressing the 12 Hallmarks of Aging

ZURICH, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIANCE, the Swiss luxury skincare and wellness leader, announce the release of its new white paper, "Addressing the 12 Hallmarks of Aging." This first-of-its-kind document dives into the evolving science of aging and showcases how NIANCE's innovative products target the biological processes behind aging through advanced biotechnology and active ingredients.

The 'Hallmarks of Aging' framework was first introduced in 2013 by researchers Carlos López-Otín, Maria A. Blasco, Linda Partridge, Manuel Serrano, and Guido Kroemer, who identified nine key biological mechanisms that drive aging, such as genomic instability and mitochondrial dysfunction. In January 2023, Cell published an updated framework that added three new hallmarks: dysbiosis, chronic inflammation, and autophagy dysfunction, increasing the number to 12. NIANCE's white paper explains these hallmarks and addresses how the brand's Swiss Glacier Complex®, rich palette of active ingredients and GENR8® supplements target each of the 12 hallmarks specifically to support skin health and overall vitality.

At the heart of NIANCE's product development is its proprietary FERNESSE biotechnology, which maximizes the bioavailability of over 130 active ingredients used in the formulations. FERNESSE ensures that the body fully absorbs these powerful bioactive compounds, enhancing the efficacy of the products and ensuring deep cellular rejuvenation.

"At NIANCE, we are committed to pioneering products that go beyond addressing surface-level signs of aging," said Marnix Ettema, CEO of NIANCE. "Our research and innovations, encapsulated in this white paper, demonstrate our mission to help consumers maintain youthful, radiant skin while supporting their overall well-being at a cellular level. We believe this publication will help explain NIANCE's leadership in translating scientific anti-aging advancements into beauty and longevity solutions that work."

The full white paper is available for download on NIANCE's website, offering in-depth insights into the science behind the brand's groundbreaking formulations.

About NIANCE

NIANCE is a Swiss luxury beauty and longevity brand, renowned for its scientifically advanced formulations developed and the use of FERNESSE biotechnology. For over a decade, NIANCE has been exclusively distributed in world-renowned luxury hotel spas, health clinics, and prestigious department stores, including Harrods in London, Kirchhofer in Interlaken and SKP in China. This exclusive access underscores NIANCE's commitment to offering premium, scientifically advanced products to a discerning global clientele.

In 2024, world renowned supermodel Natalia Vodianova became a significant shareholder, solidifying her long-standing commitment to the brand.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/niance-unveils-groundbreaking-white-paper-on-beauty-and-longevity-addressing-the-12-hallmarks-of-aging-302281561.html

