Tunisia's Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy has kicked off a new procurement exercise for large-scale solar. Tunisia's Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy has launched a tender for the construction of several large-scale PV projects with a combined capacity of 200 MW. The selected independent power producers (IPPs) will sell electricity to Société tunisienne de l'électricité et du gaz (STEG), the Tunisian state-owned grid operator, under long-term power purchase agreements. Interested developers have until Jan. 15 to submit their project proposals. Tunisia is supporting utility-scale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...