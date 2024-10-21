MYCOM OSI announces new leadership: Andrew Coll appointed as Chairman of the Board and Charles Bligh as the new CEO

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced the appointment of Charles Bligh as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Charles Bligh will succeed Andrew Coll, who will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board.

Charles Bligh, the new CEO of MYCOM OSI, is a seasoned senior leader and brings over 30 years of experience within senior leadership roles in the IT and Telecoms industry globally. He has led multiple global teams at IBM for over 20 years across IT services, software and technology. He was a main Board Director and COO of a UK service provider TalkTalk, where he had responsibility for the teams supporting consumer, B2B and wholesale customers as well as managing the IT/Network operations. More recently, Charles was the CEO of a UK listed business service company.

At MYCOM OSI, Charles will spearhead innovative strategies to deliver growth as it empowers CSPs to excel in an intensely competitive market.

Over the last 5 years, Andrew Coll successfully led MYCOM OSI in investing heavily in a new SaaS platform, launching a range of AI, GenAI and Automation applications and solutions to support large CSP networks. This positions the business for the next phase of innovation and growth.

MYCOM OSI is a global company delivering software for global telecoms networks supporting over 2 billion subscribers. It operates in 7 of the top 10 global telecoms groups ranging from small to large CSPs (with over 400 million subscribers in a single network). The company assures and manages mobile and fixed networks to significantly reduce network incidents, improve response times, deliver advanced analytics/AI to improve customer experience, reduce customer churn and drive top line growth with the monetization of new commercial offerings.

Andrew Coll said, "We are a leading and award-winning independent provider of SaaS applications to CSPs globally. I am confident that under Charles' leadership, MYCOM OSI will continue to drive innovation, focus on delivering exceptional customer value and building deep customer partnerships for the future."

Charles Bligh, the new CEO, said, "I am excited to take on the role of CEO at MYCOM OSI, a global software company with innovation at its core for over 25 years. As mobile and fixed CSPs face increasing pressure to reduce operational costs, improve customer experience while introducing new services, delivering value with our advanced Automation, Analytics and AI software will continue to be MYCOM OSI's mission. I look forward to leading the company as we invest in our industry leading software to significantly grow the business."

To arrange a discussion with MYCOM OSI and find out more about its Service Assurance offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom-osi.com.

Media Contact Details:Jack Toye, +447719820492

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mycom-osi-announces-new-leadership-andrew-coll-appointed-as-chairman-of-the-board-and-charles-bligh-as-the-new-ceo-302280673.html