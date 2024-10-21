Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie steigt um 225%! Ist ein Kupfer-Engpass im Gange?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MYCOM OSI announces new leadership: Andrew Coll appointed as Chairman of the Board and Charles Bligh as the new CEO

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced the appointment of Charles Bligh as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Charles Bligh will succeed Andrew Coll, who will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board.

Charles Bligh, the new CEO of MYCOM OSI, is a seasoned senior leader and brings over 30 years of experience within senior leadership roles in the IT and Telecoms industry globally. He has led multiple global teams at IBM for over 20 years across IT services, software and technology. He was a main Board Director and COO of a UK service provider TalkTalk, where he had responsibility for the teams supporting consumer, B2B and wholesale customers as well as managing the IT/Network operations. More recently, Charles was the CEO of a UK listed business service company.

At MYCOM OSI, Charles will spearhead innovative strategies to deliver growth as it empowers CSPs to excel in an intensely competitive market.

Over the last 5 years, Andrew Coll successfully led MYCOM OSI in investing heavily in a new SaaS platform, launching a range of AI, GenAI and Automation applications and solutions to support large CSP networks. This positions the business for the next phase of innovation and growth.

MYCOM OSI is a global company delivering software for global telecoms networks supporting over 2 billion subscribers. It operates in 7 of the top 10 global telecoms groups ranging from small to large CSPs (with over 400 million subscribers in a single network). The company assures and manages mobile and fixed networks to significantly reduce network incidents, improve response times, deliver advanced analytics/AI to improve customer experience, reduce customer churn and drive top line growth with the monetization of new commercial offerings.

Andrew Coll said, "We are a leading and award-winning independent provider of SaaS applications to CSPs globally. I am confident that under Charles' leadership, MYCOM OSI will continue to drive innovation, focus on delivering exceptional customer value and building deep customer partnerships for the future."

Charles Bligh, the new CEO, said, "I am excited to take on the role of CEO at MYCOM OSI, a global software company with innovation at its core for over 25 years. As mobile and fixed CSPs face increasing pressure to reduce operational costs, improve customer experience while introducing new services, delivering value with our advanced Automation, Analytics and AI software will continue to be MYCOM OSI's mission. I look forward to leading the company as we invest in our industry leading software to significantly grow the business."

To arrange a discussion with MYCOM OSI and find out more about its Service Assurance offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom-osi.com.

Media Contact Details:Jack Toye, +447719820492

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mycom-osi-announces-new-leadership-andrew-coll-appointed-as-chairman-of-the-board-and-charles-bligh-as-the-new-ceo-302280673.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.