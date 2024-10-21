Resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate

The resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter - the Meeting) of special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter - the Company) that was held on 21 October 2024:

1. Regarding the election of an auditor to carry out the audit of the annual financial statements and setting conditions of payment for audit services

Considering that PricewaterhouseCoopers, UAB has audited the Company for 10 years and, in accordance with the requirements of Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, can no longer continue to provide audit services, it is decided to:

1.1. Based on the results of the Company's surveys of audit firms and the recommendation provided by the audit committee, to appoint BDO Auditas ir Apskaita, UAB, as the Company's audit firm for the audit of the Company's annual financial statements for the years 2024, 2025, and 2026, and for the assessment of the Company's management reports.

1.2. To authorize the person appointed by the Management Company to sign the audit services contract, according to which the payment for the audit of the financial statements for the three financial years and the evaluation of the management reports will be the price agreed by the parties, but not exceeding 92,000 euros (excluding VAT) for the entire three-year period.

1.3. To stipulate that the Board of the Management Company reserves the right to increase the remuneration of the audit company by no more than 25 percent of the total remuneration approved by this decision if the scope of audit work changes significantly.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com