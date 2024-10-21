India's Soleos Energy, in partnership with Melci Holdings, has started building a 200 MW solar park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The project is set for commissioning by late 2026. From pv magazine India India's Soleos Energy, in partnership with Melci Holdings, has started building a 200 MW solar plant in the DRC. The project cost has been estimated at $200 million. Soleos Energy is a solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider from India. Melci Holdings is a DRC-based electrical engineering firm. The solar project, a joint venture between Soleos ...

