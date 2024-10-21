Cainiao Expands Delivery Capacity and Global Express Shipping Services for Seamless 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

Enhanced worldwide services offer Cainiao customers a close-to-local shopping experience during peak seasons.

The newly launched discounted shipping service now reaches 36 countries, providing small to medium-sized businesses with 15-30% reduced logistics costs.

Specialized freight solutions for items requiring special handling now extend to 53 countries and an upgraded oversized item shipping service addressing bulky goods needs now available in 11 countries, including Europe, the Americas, and Australia.

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao Group, the global leader in e-commerce logistics, has bolstered its global network resilience and delivery capacity ahead of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, ensuring customers worldwide enjoy a seamless, close-to-local shopping experience.

With more than 40 overseas warehouses and cross-border sorting centers currently in the stocking phase, Cainiao, in collaboration with AliExpress, is ramping up operations. To manage anticipated order volumes, the company is temporarily increasing its warehouse workforce and expanding its in-warehouse processing capabilities by utilizing millions of square meters of Choice Warehouses, first-mile distribution centers, and Just-in-Time (JIT) warehouses. Logistics teams across Europe, the Americas, and Asia are accelerating stocking efforts and establishing additional global supply centers and dedicated fleets to ensure timely restocking and transport.

To enhance air freight capabilities, Cainiao has secured premium shipping resources targeted at key markets a month in advance, enabling flexible cargo solutions that facilitate smooth deliveries during peak promotional periods.

In addition to enhanced logistics network, Cainiao is upgrading its industry solutions to support AliExpress merchants in expanding their product offerings. A newly launched discounted shipping service now covers 36 countries, allowing small to medium-sized businesses to benefit from a 15-30% reduction in logistics costs, with over 50% savings on long-distance routes such as those to Mexico.

Cainiao's specialized freight solutions cater to items requiring special handling and are now available in 53 countries, utilizing a mix of air, rail, and truck transport to expedite international shipping. The upgraded oversized item shipping service addresses the needs for bulky goods, covering 11 countries including Europe, the Americas, Australia, and South Korea, with real-time logistics tracking available on the AliExpress app.

As the largest logistics provider emerging from a global e-commerce ecosystem, Cainiao leverages in-depth e-commerce insights and years of experience in handling significant volume spikes during major shopping events. With the expansion of local delivery networks in key markets-such as Hong Kong, Spain, France-Cainiao empowers global merchants and brands to save costs and enhance delivery efficiency, helping them stay competitive in the global marketplace.

About Cainiao Group

Founded in 2013, Cainiao is a global leader in e-commerce logistics. Drawing on our deep e-commence insights, purposely built technology and a proven commitment to sustainability, we provide a comprehensive range of logistics services-including national and international express delivery, global supply chain management, logistics technology solutions and logistics asset management.

With a long-term mission to achieve nationwide delivery within 24 hours and worldwide delivery in 72 hours, our global logistics network now spans over 200 countries and regions, positioning us among the largest logistics networks globally by geographical reach.

As the world's No.1 cross-border express service provider by parcel volume, we support over 100,000 merchants and brands. Our nationwide delivery services are also rapidly expanding in key markets, including China, Spain and France.

For more information about Cainiao, please visit cainiao.com.

