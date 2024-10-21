Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2024 11:10 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leil Storage: Green File Storage for Africa

TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In alignment with Africa Human Rights Day, Leil Storage announces the expansion of its Green Storage Initiative, an endeavor set to revolutionize file storage across Africa. This initiative underscores commitment to sustainability and affordability, promising a profound impact on the continent's digital infrastructure.

Leil Storage for Africa

Energy- and Cost-Effective Solutions

Leil Storage is setting standards in energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness with its storage solutions. These solutions achieve a remarkable 43% reduction in electricity usage and lower power consumption per terabyte. Such advancements are particularly beneficial for data-intensive sectors including healthcare, oil and gas, telecommunications, research, educational institutions, local providers, and scientific organizations.

Meeting Africa's Data Demands

Africa's storage industry is projected to grow significantly by 2030, Leil Storage's sustainable solutions are timely and essential. This growth is driven by the continent's increasing population and rapid digitalization, making offerings crucial for addressing these evolving needs.

Unprecedented Pricing Structure

The Green Storage Initiative introduces a groundbreaking pricing model: storage at just 0.8 EUR per terabyte per month, charged upfront. This all-inclusive rate covers all necessary hardware, networking equipment, software, support, and upgrades-excluding only freight-providing both end users and partners with a comprehensive and transparent solution. This pricing is unprecedented in the industry and applies to capacities starting from 10 petabytes. For smaller capacities, we invite discussions to tailor solutions that meet specific needs.

Commitment to Sustainability

Central to our initiative is a commitment to green features and sustainability. By reducing energy consumption, Leil Storage aligns with global efforts towards sustainable development. This enables African nations to leapfrog outdated technologies and avoid extensive data migrations, fostering sustainable growth across the region.

Collaborative Efforts for a Sustainable Future

Leil Storage actively seeks partnerships in distribution as part of this initiative. We are dedicated to working together towards a sustainable digital future in Africa and welcome interested parties to join us on this journey. We encourage all interested bodies-including research and scientific, educational, CSPs - to get in touch by writing to africa@leil.io.

"Leil Storage offers more than just products; we offer a vision for a greener, more sustainable future in data storage, tailored to meet the unique challenges and opportunities in Africa," stated David Gerstein, CTO at Leil Storage. By embracing innovative solutions and fostering collaboration, Leil Storage is not only transforming data storage but also contributing significantly to the sustainable development of Africa.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cd54fc9-37db-45af-8a59-1bd9df843b3e


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.