Montag, 21.10.2024

WKN: A0MR3M | ISIN: NL0000852580 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2024 11:34 Uhr
Boskalis completes acquisition of Smit Lamnalco

Papendrecht, 21 October 2024

?Royal Boskalis B.V. (Boskalis) announces the completion of the acquisition of Smit Lamnalco. Boskalis has been 50% shareholder in Smit Lamnalco since 1963 and through this transaction acquires all remaining shares. Smit Lamnalco offers terminal services and had an annual revenue of approximately USD 275 million and EBITDA of USD 100 million in 2023.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310
?
Boskalis is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and provides terminal services at various locations worldwide. With a versatile fleet of more than 500 vessels and floating equipment and over 11,000 employees, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Attachments

  • Boskalis completes acquisition Smit Lamnalco 21102024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eea1fa92-3a6d-4f5a-aa43-3f893675ab04)
  • Boskals and Smit Lamnalco (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a631d2f8-88a4-41b3-b231-29fb40cea02c)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
