Researchers from Poland have assessed how texturized glass used as the front cover of building-integrated photovoltaic panels affects performance. They have found power yield could be up to 5% lower compared to modules based on conventional glass, with reflection parameters being up to 88% in visible region. Scientists from Poland's John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin have analyzed the optical and electrical parameters of textured glass in building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) systems and have found that this kind of glass may considerably affect PV power generation and increase light ...

