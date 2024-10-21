Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources is conducting a tender for the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of a 200 MW solar plant in western Tajikistan. The application deadline is Nov. 12, 2024. Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources is running a tender for the construction of a 200 MW solar plant. The ministry said it is now requesting qualifications from authorized companies, after extending the deadline for applications to Nov. 12, 2024. The chosen contractor will be responsible for the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance ...

