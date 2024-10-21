The Chinese manufacturer said that its new series includes inverters with up to 15 kW of AC output. It supports a maximum input current of 20A. Chinese inverter supplier Solis has released a new series of three-phase low-voltage hybrid inverters. The new S6-EH3P(8-15)K02-NV-YD-L series includes inverters with AC outputs of 8 kW, 10 kW, 12 kW, or 15 kW. "One major advantage of using a low-voltage PV inverter is the ability to pair it with much more affordable low-voltage batteries," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "The price gap between low- and high-voltage batteries is widening, ...

