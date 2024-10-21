Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024
WKN: A0CACX | ISIN: KYG3777B1032
PR Newswire
21.10.2024 11:42 Uhr
Lynk & Co Celebrates 8th Anniversary with Global Achievements

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20, Lynk & Co hosted the 8th anniversary celebration of the brand, reflecting on impressive achievements since the brand was launched in 2016 in Berlin, Germany. As a global new premium brand, Lynk & Co has achieved numerous outstanding achievements in the past 8 years, demonstrating the strength of the brand.


Extensive Product Lineup

As a joint venture co-founded by Geely and Volvo, Lynk & Co embodies global perspectives, integrating advantageous resources worldwide. With eight years of dedication, it has expanded its product lineup to 10 product series, covering compact to full-size models across powertrains including ICE, HEV, PHEV, and BEV. The first all-electric sedan Lynk & Co Z10, built on SEA, was introduced in Gothenburg, Sweden in June 2024, expanding the existing product lineup and showcasing brand breakthroughs in new energy vehicle building.

Revolutionizing Design Language

Over the past eight years, Lynk & Co has continuously innovated its design language. Inspired by the changing urban lights and shadows, it has iteratively created the second-generation design language "The Next Day" based on "Mega-city Contrast". The Next Day concept car debuted in 2022, showcasing a fresh interpretation of the Mega-city Contrast design philosophy. Since the launch of Lynk & Co 08 in 2023, the advanced design language has been utilized on new energy models.

Outstanding Product Performance

Powerful performance has been a long-term focus for Lynk & Co, with racing DNA infused with its products. With 6 World TCR champion titles from 2019 to 2023, Lynk & Co has proven its product performance in on-track races. With race-level product tuning, the brand empowers mass-produced vehicles to achieve excellent driving performance for everyday roads.

Accelerating Global Strategy

Since the launch of Lynk & Co's global strategy, the brand has accelerated its market expansion and has been actively launching in EU, SEA, MENA, and LATAM. Until September 2024, the brand has laid out nearly 700 channels, covering landing scenarios like Lynk & Co Centers, Lynk & Co Spaces, and Lynk & Co Clubs. Guided by "More Than a Car", the brand is committed to co-creating a personalized and connected space with global enthusiasts, bringing diversified car-buying and in-store experience to consumers.

From the birth of the brand in 2016 to the present, Lynk & Co has achieved remarkable results and gained the support and love of more than 1.24 million users worldwide. It has become a unique brand with global character, race culture and social attributes that change the automotive industry. Looking ahead, Lynk & Co will continue to deploy in the global market, challenge conventions, and accomplish more development milestones.

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

Contact:
lynkco.media@lynkco.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535700/image_5028817_31602823.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lynk--co-celebrates-8th-anniversary-with-global-achievements-302281616.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
