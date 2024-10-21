Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024
WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891 | Ticker-Symbol: SVKB
Frankfurt
21.10.24
09:07 Uhr
18,995 Euro
-0,135
-0,71 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,45518,50512:19
18,47518,50012:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2024 11:30 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sandvik AB: Interim report third quarter 2024

  • Order intake SEK 28,796 million (28,927)
  • Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 4%
  • Revenues SEK 30,306 million (31,476)
  • Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates increased by 1%
  • Adjusted EBITA SEK 5,866 million (6,312)
  • Adjusted EBITA margin 19.4% (20.1)
  • Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,382 million (5,815)
  • Adjusted EBIT margin 17.8% (18.5)
  • Adjusted profit before tax SEK 4,857 million (5,056)
  • Profit for the period SEK 3,239 million (3,900)
  • Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,688 million (3,949)
  • Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.58 (3.10)
  • Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.94 (3.14)
  • Free operating cash flow SEK 6,762 million (5,830)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on October 21, 2024, at 1:00 PM CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, October 21, 2024

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11:30 AM CEST on October 21, 2024.


Sandvik Group
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 170 countries.


