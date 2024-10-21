Sandvik AB: Interim report third quarter 2024

Order intake SEK 28,796 million (28,927)

Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 4%

Revenues SEK 30,306 million (31,476)

Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates increased by 1%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 5,866 million (6,312)

Adjusted EBITA margin 19.4% (20.1)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,382 million (5,815)

Adjusted EBIT margin 17.8% (18.5)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 4,857 million (5,056)

Profit for the period SEK 3,239 million (3,900)

Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,688 million (3,949)

Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.58 (3.10)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.94 (3.14)

Free operating cash flow SEK 6,762 million (5,830)

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 170 countries.