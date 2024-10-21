Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.10.2024 12:00 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Naqdi Takes Over Dubai Metro With Major Sponsorship of World Trade Centre Station

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naqdi, the trailblazing STP broker, has made a bold statement in the UAE by securing an exclusive sponsorship of the World Trade Centre (WTC) Metro station in Dubai. This move, more than just a branding effort, represents Naqdi's dynamic approach to expanding its presence in one of the busiest and most iconic transit hubs in the city. The sponsorship effectively turns the WTC Metro station into a landmark for Naqdi, immersing millions of commuters daily in the company's brand and vision.

Naqdi Takes Over Dubai Metro With Major Sponsorship of World Trade Centre Station

This takeover of such a prime location underscores Naqdi's rapid ascent in the UAE financial sector. The station's strategic location, right in the heart of Dubai's business district, perfectly aligns with Naqdi's ambition to position itself as the leading financial services provider for traders & partners across the Middle East. The sponsorship integrates Naqdi into the fabric of everyday life in Dubai, allowing the company to continuously engage with both residents and professionals.

Adding to its momentum, Naqdi also participated as a regional sponsor in the Forex Expo Dubai, where it showcased its cutting-edge STP trading model to a global audience of industry leaders, traders, partners and investors. This high-profile event highlights Naqdi's strategic efforts to solidify its influence in the financial markets.

Together, the WTC Metro station sponsorship, and Naqdi's prominent role in the Forex Expo symbolize the company's intent to dominate not just the UAE market but the regional financial landscape, positioning itself as a leader in the forex industry.

About Naqdi:

Naqdi is a leading forex and CFD broker, dedicated to providing a personalized trading experience for traders of all levels. With cutting-edge technology and a commitment to transparency, Naqdi offers a pure STP (Straight Through Processing) trading environment, ensuring that there is no human intervention in trades. The company is licensed by (SCA) of the UAE and (FSCA) of South Africa, demonstrating its adherence to regulatory standards and dedication to providing a secure and reliable trading experience. Naqdi aims to empower traders with the tools they need to succeed and is committed to expanding financial opportunities across the region.

For more info please visit: https://naqdi.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535716/Naqdi.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/naqdi-takes-over-dubai-metro-with-major-sponsorship-of-world-trade-centre-station-302281625.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.