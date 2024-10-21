Infinity Fuel Cell & Hydrogen, inc.: Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. Announces Contract Supporting Fuel Cells in Uncrewed Underwater Vehicles

WINDSOR, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announced today it has been awarded a federally funded contract supporting a fuel cell power system capable of installation in a UUV. Under this effort Infinity will upgrade, test and deliver hardware Infinity developed under a previous program. This upgraded hardware will provide an improved capability for underwater field testing.

Infinity has been working with commercial customers who are implementing hydrogen fuel cells in their vessels to extend their missions. Infinity delivers modular products that will tap into a rapidly growing UUV market. Fortune Business Insight's recent study projects the market for UUVs to grow from $3.2 billion in 2023 to over $8 billion by 2032, at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 13%.

Infinity's patented air-independent UUV fuel-cell systems support extended mission operations before refueling. This provides major advantages in the form of substantial cost savings for extended commercial missions, and tactical, cost and logistical advantages for military missions.

"The Navy has been an early advocate of the use of hydrogen fuel cells to extend mission capability. The commercial underwater community is adopting now as well. Infinity is well positioned to serve both markets," said William Smith, CEO and founder of Infinity.

About Infinity: Founded in 2002, Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. is a market leader in the design and manufacture of air-independent, zero gravity electrochemical systems including fuel cell systems for space and underwater applications. Infinity is also developing electrolysis technologies that can generate hydrogen and oxygen directly at 2000 psi and above.

