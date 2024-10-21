Anzeige
WKN: A0M4XH | ISIN: CNE1000002K5 | Ticker-Symbol: CIAH
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2024 12:10 Uhr
China Eastern Airlines joins 2024 ESG Global Leaders Conference

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 ESG Global Leaders Conference was held in Shanghai on October 16. China Eastern Airlines, as the sole representative of the civil aviation industry, delivered a keynote speech and showcased its ESG achievements at the conference.

China Eastern Airlines joins 2024 ESG Global Leaders Conference
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The airline was also designated as the "Official Airline Service Provider" for the conference, providing outstanding "Four Excellences" services to global participants to the event.

Themed "Uniting for Global Prosperity," the conference discussed frontier topics such as energy and "dual carbon" goals, green finance, sustainable consumption, and technology and public welfare. It attracted over 800 guests from various sectors around the world.

Distinguished speakers included Ban Ki-moon, the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, as well as leaders from major international organizations, heads of global industry-leading companies, and Nobel Prize laureates.

At China Eastern Airlines' booth, several innovative products drew significant interest from attendees. These included a "Smart Inspection Platform for Bore Damage," the first of its type in China's civil aviation industry, as well as anti-fatigue wristbands for pilots, security personnel wristbands, and anti-impact wristbands for luggage - each contributing to the ESG field.

As the "Official Airline Service Provider" for the conference, China Eastern Airlines also provided one-stop travel solutions for over 50 key guests from cities such as Paris, New York, and Kuala Lumpur. The impressive "Four Excellences" services left a lasting impression on the attendees.

In recent years, China Eastern Airlines has adhered to the principles of sustainable development, consistently enhancing its ESG governance and performance levels.

As the first user of the C919 aircraft, the airline has successfully completed the maiden commercial flight of the plane and realized regular commercial operations of it.

Working closely with stakeholders, China Eastern Airlines has promoted new practices in "Energy-saving and Low-carbon Green Flying." By maintaining a customer-centric approach, the airline provides high-quality aviation products, and has applied the experience gained from the "Green Rural Revival Program" to effectively support paired assistance efforts, contributing to rural revitalization.

For 16 consecutive years, the company has published its ESG report. Since 2018, its MSCI ESG Ratings have steadily improved, achieving an A rating for both 2020 and 2021.

Source: China Eastern Airlines


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
