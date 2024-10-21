Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.10.2024 12:12 Uhr
Future Investment Initiative Institute: The FII Institute Unveils Stellar Speaker Lineup and Program Details for FII8 Conference in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is thrilled to announce the distinguished speakers and the full program lineup for the highly anticipated FII8 Conference, taking place from October 28-31, 2024, at the iconic King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.

The FII Institute Unveils Stellar Speaker Lineup and Program Details for FII8 Conference in Riyadh

FII8 will also feature two dynamic pre-summits on October 28: the New Africa Summit and HERizon Summit. The New Africa Summit will tackle opportunities in multiple sectors in Africa, and the evolving risk landscape, while the HERizon Summit will ignite discussions on the pivotal role of women in driving global economic growth and reshaping the future of healthcare, among other pressing topics.

Following in the footsteps of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and COP29, FII8 aims to illuminate the most critical challenges facing our world today-from finance, energy, investment, policy, and artificial intelligence to business, climate change, and cutting-edge innovation. This influential conference brings together world leaders, changemakers, and thought pioneers to craft tangible solutions and foster game-changing collaborations between governments and businesses.

Key Speakers include: H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & CEO, DP World; Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna Therapeutics; Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok; Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel; Hon. Dame Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange; Travis Kalanick, CEO of CloudKitchens; Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer, Alphabet & Google; Jay Puri, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations, NVIDIA; David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group; and Dr. Eric Schmidt, Founder and CEO, Schmidt Family Foundation; Co-Founder, Schmidt Sciences, Former CEO and Chairman of Google.

With over 180 panels and 500 plus speakers, FII8 includes the Board of Changemakers sessions on Geoeconomics, Banking and Investments, Artificial Intelligence, Technology and Innovation. Selected top panels will explore topics such as "How Leaders Can Develop New Strategies to Drive Growth" and feature conclaves on Healthy Lifespan and Aging, the Future of Work, Industry 5.0, Preventive Medicine, Regenerative Cities, and the Future of AI.

Under the theme, Infinite Horizon: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow, the possibilities are boundless, and the potential for positive change is infinite. Join the movement to harness the power of innovation and create a brighter future for all.

For a complete program of FII Institute's flagship Conference visit: FII8 Webpage

About FII Institute

THE FUTURE INVESTMENT INITIATIVE (FII) INSTITUTE is a global non-profit foundation driven by data with an investment arm focused on impactful initiatives for humanity. Globally committed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, we foster great minds worldwide and turn ideas into real-world solutions in five critical areas: artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, education, healthcare, and sustainability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535702/FII_Institute_FII8.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-fii-institute-unveils-stellar-speaker-lineup-and-program-details-for-fii8-conference-in-riyadh-302281631.html

