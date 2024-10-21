Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

21st October 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 18thOctober 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

18th October 2024 51.23p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 51.16p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

21st October 2024