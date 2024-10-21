Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") and FlightPath International ("FPI") announce an update on Sales activities in Africa.

The Star Navigation ISMS® received very high score (a 68 out of 70 evaluation score = 97% technical approval) in the Technical Evaluation of Ethiopian Airlines RFP for the procurement of Flight Data Monitoring System. Financial evaluation is currently still in review by Ethiopian Airlines.

The High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, has provided tangible support and liaison with the Minister of Aviation and AeroSpace of Nigeria for the implementation of the Star-ISMS® with Nigerian Airline Operations. FPI is expecting further Governmental meetings in Nigeria toward the latter part of October and into November 2024.

Additionally, FPI and Star have been invited to meet the Director of Safety for Air Peace Airlines in Lagos. Air Peace operates a modern fleet of 30 aircraft, including Boeing 737s, 777s, Embraer 145s, 195s, and several Airbus 320s. Other notable airline meetings scheduled include the CEO of Air Contractors and the Director of Flight Operations IBOM Airlines, Lagos.

The United Nations Department of Operations Support New York City, New York, has invited Star to present the ISMS® Technology in NYC during the first quarter of 2025. Firm date expectancy is in January 2025.

Star/FPI attended the Aviation Africa summit, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, during 16-17 September 2024. It was the first introduction of the Star-ISMS® to the southern part of the Continent to various Government officials along with Airline Operators in that region. Follow up visitation and meetings are expected in 2025Q1.

FPI is scheduled to attend the AFRAA AGM 17-19 November to be held in Cairo, Egypt.

FlightPath has been invited by IATA (International Airlines Transportation Association), to attend the World Data Symposium to be held 26-27 February 2025, in Dublin, Ireland.

Star continues to work with the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority ("LCDA") for the purchase of Star's tracking and monitoring technology. The LCDA is still actively securing funding for the project and continues to have significant interest in Star's technology for the project.

About Star Navigation Systems - www.star-navigation.com

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division (Military and Defence) designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

