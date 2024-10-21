South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE American: STRW) (the "Company") announced today that it will be presenting at the 17th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 30th at 10:00 AM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

Moishe Gubin, Chairman & CEO, and Jeffrey Bajtner, Chief Investment Officer, will be representing the company.

Strawberry Fields REIT invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at LD Micro Main Event XVII 2024 | Sequire Events

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, shared, "We understand the significance of this event for our industry and the enthusiasm it generates among attendees. We're grateful to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, for their strong alignment with our vision. Our conference is more than just meetings and presentations-it's about laying the groundwork for the future and establishing it as the essential event in small and micro-cap that no one can miss. I'm truly honored to welcome our valued friends and partners to the seventeenth edition of the Main Event."

Moishe Gubin, Chairman & CEO noted: "Earlier this year, the Company attended the LD Micro Inaugural NYC Event and met many great investors. The skillfully arranged 1x1 meetings and energetic atmosphere was valuable to Strawberry Field REIT and our goal to grow the Company's investor base. We look forward to attending the upcoming Main Event in Los Angeles and reconnecting with existing investors and meeting new investors."

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVII

The 2024 LD Micro Main Event XVII will run from October 28th to the 30th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 3:00 PM PT on the 28th followed by keynotes and happy hour. Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 29th and 30th.

This three-day event will feature around 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About The Company:

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 114 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,800+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 114 healthcare facilities comprise 103 skilled nursing facilities, nine assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

About LD Micro:

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

