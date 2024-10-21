Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income for the Third Quarter of 2024

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH) announced net income for the third quarter of 2024 of $5.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 and $5.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights
Return on average assets was 1.02% compared to 0.62% in the second quarter of 2024 and 0.99% in the third quarter of 2023.
Book value per share was $23.95, an increase of $2.18, or 10%, from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $5.12, or 27%, from September 30, 2023.
The loan to deposit ratio improved to 94.0%, from 103.9% at June 30, 2024 and 97.8% at September 30, 2023.
Period end deposits increased $163.0 million, or 38% annualized, from June 30, 2024, and $247.2 million, or 15%, from December 31, 2023. Brokered deposits decreased $22.7 million from June 30, 2024 and $21.3 million from September 30, 2023.
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.02% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.0% for the second quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets to total assets totaled 0.16% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 0.16% as of June 30, 2024.
Consolidated total risk-based capital improved to 12.92% from 12.17% at June 30, 2024. This improvement included the benefit from a portion of our multifamily loan portfolio that qualifies for a reduced risk-weighted asset treatment.
Short-term borrowings were down $170.0 million compared to June 20, 2024, as increased core deposits enabled paydowns of more expensive sources of funds.
"During the third quarter, we continued to make solid progress on our overall goal for this year of strengthening our balance sheet. This included another quarter of strong growth in core deposits and significant improvement in our capital ratios. Total deposits, excluding brokered, increased approximately $186 million compared to the second quarter. Our capital position continues to improve, with a tangible common equity ratio of 8.21% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.92%. We also experienced a 10% increase in our tangible book value per share during the third quarter to $23.95 due to improved profitability and a lower unrealized loss on the investment portfolio," said Mark D. Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Loan growth in the third quarter was impacted by a slight decrease in the amount of new originations along with an elevated level of loan payoffs and paydowns on lines of credit. We are optimistic regarding both our loan and deposit pipelines as we enter the fourth quarter," added Mr. Mordell.
Income Statement
Net income totaled $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.4 million from the second quarter of 2024, and an increase of $438,000 from the third quarter of 2023. A $3.0 million decrease in the provision for credit losses was a primary contributor to the increase compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Taxable equivalent net interest income(1) totaled $18.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $88,000 from the second quarter of 2024, and an increase of $1.1 million, or 6%, from the third quarter of 2023. The taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.35% in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 4 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024, and a decrease of 1 basis point compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in taxable equivalent net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and an overall increase in the cost of deposits.
The yield on loans in the third quarter of 2024 was 7.38%, an increase of 1 basis point from the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 64 basis points from the third quarter of 2023. The overall increase in loan yields compared to prior periods was primarily due to higher rates on new loans.
The cost of deposits in the third quarter of 2024 was 3.22%, an increase of 13 basis points from the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 70 basis points from the third quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the third quarter of 2024 was 4.16% compared to 4.11% in the second quarter of 2024 and 3.66% in the third quarter of 2023.
The provision for credit losses was $0 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $120,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The provision was higher in the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to the addition of a $2.3 million nonaccrual loan.
Noninterest income was $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in other income was primarily driven by $475,000 in proceeds received from a settlement related to a previously sold foreclosed property.
Noninterest expense totaled $12.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $339,000 compared to the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of $1.2 million from the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the second quarter was primarily due to a higher personnel expense. There were 146 full-time equivalent employees on September 30, 2024, compared to 144 on June 30, 2024.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $2.30 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $2.29 billion as of June 30, 2024, and $2.20 billion at September 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents were $136.5 million on September 30, 2024, compared to $111.7 million on June 30, 2024, and $80.0 million on September 30, 2023.
Period end loans on September 30, 2024, totaled $1.79 billion, a decrease of $19.9 million, or 4% annualized, from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $116.8 million, or 7%, from September 30, 2023. The reduction in loans during the third quarter of 2024 included a decrease of $15.2 million in commercial loans and a decrease of $16.2 million in owner occupied commercial real estate loans, partially offset by an increase of $10.4 million and $10.1 million in construction and residential loans, respectively. Quarterly average loans for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $9.3 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2024 and increased $164.0 million, or 10%, from the third quarter of 2023.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $22.3 million on September 30, 2024, representing a decrease of $95,000 from June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.25% on September 30, 2024, compared to 1.24% on June 30, 2024. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.20% on September 30, 3024 and June 30, 2024.
Investment securities were $316.7 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $308.7 million on June 30, 2024, and $345.5 million at September 30, 2023.
Period end deposits were $1.90 billion on September 30, 2024, an increase of $163.0 million, or 38% annualized, from June 30, 2024. The change in deposits during the third quarter of 2024 included a $186 million increase in interest-bearing checking, offset by a $24.2 million decrease in time deposits and a $22.7 million decrease in brokered deposits. Quarterly average deposits for the third quarter of 2024 were $1.81 billion, an increase of $48.6 million from the second quarter of 2024, and an increase of $123.6 million from the third quarter of 2023.
Short-term borrowings on September 30, 2024, totaled $160.0 million, a decrease of $170.0 million, or 52%, compared to June 30, 2024. The short-term borrowings on September 30, 2024 included $70.0 million in borrowings from the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP).
Book value per share was $23.95 on September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.18 compared to $21.77 on June 30, 2024. Total shareholders' equity was $188.5 million on September 30, 2024, an increase of $17.1 million compared to June 30, 2024. This included an increase in retained earnings of $5.8 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $10.5 million compared to June 30, 2024.
(1) A Non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.
About Avidbank
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's current quarter and year-to-date results and facilitate comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and generally include the words "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "opportunity," "anticipates," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," or words of similar meaning. While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions, are, by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could materially differ from forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to local, regional, national and international economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us and our customers, and in particular in our market areas; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; oversupply of property inventory and deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; a prolonged slowdown or decline in construction activity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the cost or effect of acquisitions we may make; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reform, capital requirements, taxes, banking, securities, employment, executive compensation, insurance, and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; ability to adequately underwrite for our asset based and corporate finance lending business lines; our ability to raise capital; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; cyber-security threats including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of data; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, or the effects of a pandemic; destabilization in international economies resulting from the European sovereign debt crisis; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; technological changes; the ability to increase market share, retain customers and control expenses; ability to retain and attract key management and personnel; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; continued volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our management team; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Nine months ended
2024
2023
September 30,
Third
Second
First
Fourth
Third
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2024
2023
INCOME HIGHLIGHTS
Net income
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
5,408
$
14,558
$
16,498
Loss on sale of securities, net of tax
-
-
-
3,888
-
-
595
Severance, net of income tax
-
-
-
233
-
-
-
BOLI surrender tax expense
-
-
-
478
-
-
-
Adjusted net income (1)
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
4,902
$
5,408
$
14,558
$
17,093
PER SHARE DATA
Basic earnings per share
$
0.79
$
0.47
$
0.71
$
0.04
$
0.74
$
1.96
$
2.26
Diluted earnings per share
0.77
0.46
0.69
0.04
0.72
1.92
2.21
Diluted earnings per share - adjusted (1)
0.77
0.46
0.69
0.65
0.72
1.92
2.29
Book value per share
23.95
21.77
21.41
21.27
18.83
23.95
18.83
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Return on average assets (2)
1.02
%
0.62
%
0.95
%
0.05
%
0.99
%
0.86
%
1.02
%
Return on average assets - adjusted (1)(2)
1.02
%
0.62
%
0.95
%
0.89
%
0.99
%
0.86
%
1.05
%
Return on average equity (2)
12.97
%
8.35
%
12.64
%
0.81
%
14.01
%
11.37
%
14.66
%
Net interest margin
3.35
%
3.39
%
3.54
%
3.49
%
3.36
%
3.42
%
3.55
%
Efficiency ratio
59.29
%
59.92
%
61.62
%
83.68
%
58.75
%
60.27
%
56.64
%
Average loans to average deposits
99.90
%
103.19
%
101.85
%
99.41
%
97.49
%
101.62
%
94.51
%
CAPITAL
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.93
%
9.64
%
9.88
%
9.77
%
9.84
%
9.93
%
9.84
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.75
%
10.08
%
10.03
%
9.88
%
9.95
%
10.75
%
9.95
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.75
%
10.08
%
10.03
%
9.88
%
9.95
%
10.75
%
9.95
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.92
%
12.17
%
12.01
%
11.86
%
11.89
%
12.92
%
11.89
%
Tangible common equity ratio
8.21
%
7.50
%
7.40
%
7.41
%
6.61
%
8.21
%
6.61
%
SHARES OUTSTANDING
Number of common shares outstanding
7,871,818
7,876,082
7,803,900
7,770,439
7,731,404
7,871,818
7,731,404
Average common shares outstanding - basic
7,434,726
7,426,949
7,386,639
7,344,693
7,327,197
7,416,173
7,315,920
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,622,428
7,578,613
7,551,406
7,543,616
7,511,373
7,584,349
7,472,158
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.37
%
1.36
%
1.21
%
1.22
%
1.19
%
1.37
%
1.19
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.70
%
0.16
%
0.70
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.20
%
0.20
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.20
%
0.08
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (2)
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
$
1,804,107
$
1,813,422
$
1,756,770
$
1,698,690
$
1,640,080
$
1,791,479
$
1,595,197
Investment securities
311,450
307,294
319,440
337,808
365,244
312,723
397,037
Total assets
2,272,623
2,265,583
2,222,778
2,191,198
2,168,443
2,253,729
2,168,162
Deposits
1,805,935
1,757,320
1,724,845
1,708,789
1,682,329
1,762,857
1,687,940
Shareholders' equity
179,260
166,874
166,907
148,723
153,099
171,043
150,491
(1) A Non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.
(2) Annualized
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Assets
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Cash and due from banks
$
15,172
$
13,750
$
9,971
$
9,546
$
20,456
Due from Federal Reserve Bank
and interest-bearing deposits in banks
121,361
97,974
80,208
71,850
59,586
Total cash and cash equivalents
136,533
111,724
90,179
81,396
80,042
Investment securities - available for sale
316,741
308,661
314,793
325,320
345,547
Total investment securities
316,741
308,661
314,793
325,320
345,547
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
1,786,756
1,806,607
1,783,024
1,740,647
1,669,914
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(22,315
)
(22,410
)
(19,342
)
(19,131
)
(17,800
)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans
1,764,441
1,784,197
1,763,682
1,721,516
1,652,114
Bank owned life insurance
12,580
12,490
12,401
12,315
33,440
Premises and equipment, net
2,549
2,810
3,061
3,297
3,558
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
14,095
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
62,625
67,139
72,395
86,992
73,104
Total assets
$
2,295,469
$
2,287,021
$
2,256,511
$
2,230,836
$
2,201,900
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
405,528
$
405,644
$
477,728
$
472,517
$
490,289
Interest-bearing checking
1,026,898
840,839
764,766
740,902
784,757
Money market and savings
336,166
312,162
319,692
298,117
322,983
Time
75,033
99,239
56,140
46,676
30,880
Brokered
57,903
80,608
139,532
96,117
79,291
Total deposits
1,901,528
1,738,492
1,757,858
1,654,329
1,708,200
Subordinated debt, net
21,982
21,957
21,931
21,906
21,881
Short-term borrowings
160,000
330,000
290,000
360,000
300,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
23,438
25,123
19,638
29,289
26,250
Total liabilities
2,106,948
2,115,572
2,089,427
2,065,524
2,056,331
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
106,169
105,487
104,771
104,499
104,018
Retained earnings
124,246
118,400
114,934
109,688
109,386
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(41,894
)
(52,438
)
(52,621
)
(48,875
)
(67,835
)
Total shareholders' equity
188,521
171,449
167,084
165,312
145,569
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,295,469
$
2,287,021
$
2,256,511
$
2,230,836
$
2,201,900
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
Interest and fees on loans
$
33,488
$
33,255
$
31,828
$
31,078
$
29,125
$
98,570
$
81,416
Interest on investment securities
1,767
1,801
1,824
1,979
2,009
5,392
6,679
Federal Home Loan Bank dividends (1)
183
193
190
172
171
567
519
Other interest income
1,198
951
819
654
662
2,968
2,486
Total interest income
36,636
36,200
34,661
33,883
31,967
107,497
91,100
Deposit interest expense
14,602
13,494
12,034
11,692
10,704
40,130
24,722
Interest on short-term borrowings
3,121
3,880
3,442
3,467
3,480
10,443
10,342
Interest on long-term debt
300
300
300
300
300
901
901
Total interest expense
18,023
17,674
15,776
15,459
14,484
51,474
35,965
Net interest income
18,613
18,526
18,885
18,424
17,483
56,023
55,135
Provision for credit losses
-
2,998
319
1,266
120
3,317
1,776
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
18,613
15,528
18,566
17,158
17,363
52,706
53,359
Service charges and bank fees
675
658
618
613
560
1,951
1,597
Foreign exchange income
246
208
251
210
53
706
201
Income from bank owned life insurance
90
137
187
201
238
415
693
Gain/(loss) on sale of securities
-
-
-
(5,399
)
-
-
(815
)
Warrant and success fee income
-
-
-
15
8
-
8
Other investment income
240
59
155
(116
)
142
454
173
Loss on sale of ORE
-
-
-
(165
)
-
-
-
Other income
539
36
72
19
62
644
112
Total noninterest income
1,790
1,098
1,283
(4,622
)
1,063
4,170
1,969
Salaries and benefit expenses
8,336
7,980
8,794
8,137
7,460
25,111
22,435
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1,033
1,039
1,028
986
1,002
3,099
2,967
Data processing
638
597
564
499
538
1,799
1,542
Regulatory assessments
528
568
446
403
478
1,542
1,260
Legal and professional fees
534
541
611
531
483
1,686
1,308
Other operating expenses
1,028
1,033
984
994
935
3,043
2,829
Total noninterest expense
12,097
11,758
12,427
11,550
10,896
36,280
32,341
Income before income taxes
8,306
4,868
7,422
986
7,530
20,596
22,987
Provision for income taxes
2,460
1,402
2,176
683
2,122
6,038
6,489
Net income
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
5,408
$
14,558
$
16,498
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.79
$
0.47
$
0.71
$
0.04
$
0.74
$
1.96
$
2.26
Diluted earnings per common share
0.77
0.46
0.69
0.04
0.72
1.92
2.21
Weighted average shares - basic
7,434,726
7,426,949
7,386,639
7,344,693
7,327,197
7,416,173
7,315,920
Weighted average shares - diluted
7,622,428
7,578,613
7,551,406
7,543,616
7,511,373
7,584,349
7,472,158
(1) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
Average
Interest
Yields
Average
Interest
Yields
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
$
1,805,430
$
33,488
7.38
%
$
1,814,803
$
33,255
7.37
%
Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits
87,228
1,198
5.46
%
70,491
951
5.43
%
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
309,624
1,745
2.24
%
305,492
1,778
2.34
%
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
1,826
28
6.10
%
1,802
28
6.25
%
Total investment securities
311,450
1,773
2.26
%
307,294
1,806
2.36
%
FHLB stock (3)
8,409
183
8.66
%
8,409
193
9.23
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,212,517
36,642
6.59
%
2,200,997
36,205
6.62
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
12,943
12,188
All other assets (4)
47,163
52,398
Total assets
$
2,272,623
$
2,265,583
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
$
903,542
$
9,801
4.32
%
$
783,048
$
8,031
4.12
%
Money market and savings
348,125
3,067
3.50
%
304,392
2,598
3.43
%
Time
75,972
810
4.24
%
97,430
1,035
4.27
%
Brokered
69,670
924
5.28
%
135,952
1,830
5.41
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,397,309
14,602
4.16
%
1,320,822
13,494
4.11
%
Short-term borrowings
237,370
3,121
5.23
%
295,220
3,880
5.29
%
Subordinated debt
21,970
300
5.44
%
21,944
300
5.50
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,656,649
18,023
4.33
%
1,637,986
17,674
4.34
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
408,626
436,498
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
28,088
24,225
Shareholders' equity
179,260
166,874
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
2,272,623
$
2,265,583
Net interest spread
2.26
%
2.28
%
Net interest income and margin (5)
$
18,619
3.35
%
$
18,531
3.39
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.35
%
3.39
%
Cost of deposits
$
1,805,935
$
14,602
3.22
%
$
1,757,320
$
13,494
3.09
%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $383 thousand and $409 thousand, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.
(4) Average allowance for credit losses on loans of $22.4 million and $19.8 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
(5) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Annualized
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Average
Interest
Yields
Average
Interest
Yields
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
$
1,805,430
$
33,488
7.38
%
$
1,641,475
$
29,125
7.04
%
Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits
87,228
1,198
5.46
%
48,350
662
5.36
%
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
309,624
1,745
2.24
%
365,244
2,009
2.18
%
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
1,826
28
6.10
%
-
-
0.00
%
Total investment securities
311,450
1,773
2.26
%
365,244
2,009
2.18
%
FHLB stock (3)
8,409
183
8.66
%
8,409
171
8.07
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,212,517
36,642
6.59
%
2,063,478
31,967
6.15
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
12,943
22,556
All other assets (4)
47,163
82,409
Total assets
$
2,272,623
$
2,168,443
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
$
903,542
$
9,801
4.32
%
$
748,016
$
7,306
3.88
%
Money market and savings
348,125
3,067
3.50
%
296,865
2,193
2.93
%
Time
75,972
810
4.24
%
41,455
264
2.53
%
Brokered
69,670
924
5.28
%
75,420
941
4.95
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,397,309
14,602
4.16
%
1,161,756
10,704
3.66
%
Short-term borrowings
237,370
3,121
5.23
%
285,326
3,480
4.84
%
Subordinated debt
21,970
300
5.44
%
21,867
300
5.44
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,656,649
18,023
4.33
%
1,468,949
14,484
3.91
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
408,626
520,573
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
28,088
25,822
Shareholders' equity
179,260
153,099
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
2,272,623
$
2,168,443
Net interest spread
2.26
%
2.24
%
Net interest income and margin (5)
$
18,619
3.35
%
$
17,483
3.36
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.35
%
3.36
%
Cost of deposits
$
1,805,935
$
14,602
3.22
%
$
1,682,329
$
10,704
2.52
%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $383 thousand and $441 thousand, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.
(4) Average allowance for credit losses on loans of $22.4 million and $17.6 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
(5) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Annualized
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Average
Interest
Yields
Average
Interest
Yields
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
$
1,792,857
$
98,570
7.34
%
$
1,596,660
$
81,416
6.82
%
Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits
72,424
2,968
5.47
%
65,855
2,486
4.98
%
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
310,891
5,325
2.29
%
387,315
6,415
2.21
%
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
1,832
84
6.12
%
9,722
334
4.59
%
Total investment securities
312,723
5,409
2.31
%
397,037
6,749
2.27
%
FHLB stock (3)
8,409
567
9.01
%
8,129
519
8.53
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,186,413
107,514
6.57
%
2,067,681
91,170
5.89
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
12,723
23,019
All other assets (4)
54,593
77,462
Total assets
$
2,253,729
$
2,168,162
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
$
811,505
$
25,272
4.16
%
$
442,948
$
11,899
3.59
%
Money market and savings
318,811
7,935
3.32
%
513,961
10,008
2.60
%
Time
76,725
2,400
4.18
%
51,889
684
1.76
%
Brokered
113,199
4,523
5.34
%
57,534
2,131
4.95
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,320,240
40,130
4.06
%
1,066,332
24,722
3.10
%
Short-term borrowings
271,427
10,443
5.14
%
282,980
10,342
4.89
%
Subordinated debt
21,944
901
5.48
%
21,842
901
5.52
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,613,611
51,474
4.26
%
1,371,154
35,965
3.51
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
442,617
621,608
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
26,458
24,909
Shareholders' equity
171,043
150,491
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
2,253,729
$
2,168,162
Net interest spread
2.31
%
2.38
%
Net interest income and margin (5)
$
56,040
3.42
%
$
55,205
3.57
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.42
%
3.57
%
Cost of deposits
$
1,762,857
$
40,130
3.04
%
$
1,687,940
$
24,722
1.96
%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $1.2 million and $1.3 million, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.
(4) Average allowance for loan losses of $20.5 million and $16.9 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Annualized
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Loans and Credit Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Current Quarter
Year over Year
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Change
Change
Commercial loans
$
759,492
$
774,666
$
736,068
$
716,075
$
687,501
$
(15,174
)
$
71,991
Commercial real estate
Multi-family
199,929
202,292
203,170
200,152
189,336
(2,363
)
10,593
Owner Occupied
141,139
157,376
158,759
158,728
157,143
(16,237
)
(16,004
)
Non-Owner Occupied
406,007
412,473
408,758
411,446
403,952
(6,466
)
2,055
Construction and land
253,325
242,966
259,562
237,124
214,474
10,359
38,851
Residential
25,799
15,717
16,187
16,816
17,311
10,082
8,488
Total real estate loans
1,026,199
1,030,824
1,046,436
1,024,266
982,216
(4,625
)
43,983
Other loans
1,065
1,117
520
306
197
(52
)
868
Total loans
$
1,786,756
$
1,806,607
$
1,783,024
$
1,740,647
$
1,669,914
$
(19,851
)
$
116,842
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Balance, beginning of quarter
$
22,410
$
19,342
$
19,131
$
17,800
$
17,636
Provision for credit losses on loans
-
3,068
211
1,331
164
Charge-offs
(95
)
-
-
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of quarter
$
22,315
$
22,410
$
19,342
$
19,131
$
17,800
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Unfunded Commitments
Balance, beginning of quarter
$
2,098
$
2,168
$
2,060
$
2,125
$
2,169
Provision for unfunded commitments
-
(70
)
108
(65
)
(44
)
Balance, end of quarter
$
2,098
$
2,098
$
2,168
$
2,060
$
2,125
Total allowance for credit losses -
loans and unfunded commitments
$
24,413
$
24,508
$
21,510
$
21,191
$
19,925
Provision for credit losses under CECL
Provision for credit losses on loans
$
-
$
3,068
$
211
$
1,331
$
164
Provision for unfunded commitments
-
(70
)
108
(65
)
(44
)
Total provision for credit losses
$
-
$
2,998
$
319
$
1,266
$
120
Nonperforming Assets
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis
$
3,621
$
3,686
$
1,370
$
1,378
$
1,385
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
-
Nonperforming loans
3,621
3,686
1,370
1,378
1,385
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
14,095
Nonperforming assets
$
3,621
$
3,686
$
1,370
$
1,378
$
15,480
Nonperforming Loans by Type:
Commercial
$
3,621
$
3,686
$
1,370
$
1,378
$
1,385
Construction and land
-
-
-
-
-
Total Nonperforming loans
$
3,621
$
3,686
$
1,370
$
1,378
$
1,385
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.25
%
1.24
%
1.08
%
1.10
%
1.07
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.37
%
1.36
%
1.21
%
1.22
%
1.19
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
to nonperforming loans
616.27
%
607.98
%
1411.82
%
1388.32
%
1285.20
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.70
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.20
%
0.20
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
Net quarterly charge-offs to average loans (1)
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Criticized and classified loans to total loans
2.13
%
2.00
%
1.78
%
1.72
%
1.70
%
(1) Annualized
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Current
Year over
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Quarter
Year
Period End Deposits
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Change
Change
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
405,528
$
405,644
$
477,728
$
472,517
$
490,289
$
(116
)
$
(84,761
)
Interest-bearing checking
1,026,898
840,839
764,766
740,902
784,757
186,059
242,141
Money market and savings
336,166
312,162
319,692
298,117
322,983
24,003
13,183
Time
75,033
99,239
56,140
46,676
30,880
(24,205
)
44,153
Brokered
57,903
80,608
139,532
96,117
79,291
(22,705
)
(21,388
)
Total deposits
$
1,901,528
$
1,738,492
$
1,757,858
$
1,654,329
$
1,708,200
$
163,036
$
193,328
Average Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
408,626
$
436,498
$
483,100
$
487,301
$
520,573
$
(27,872
)
$
(111,947
)
Interest-bearing checking
903,542
783,048
746,916
766,856
748,016
120,494
155,526
Money market and savings
348,125
304,392
303,593
305,240
296,865
43,733
51,260
Time
75,972
97,430
56,783
29,787
41,455
(21,458
)
34,517
Brokered
69,670
135,952
134,453
119,605
75,420
(66,282
)
(5,750
)
Total deposits
$
1,805,935
$
1,757,320
$
1,724,845
$
1,708,789
$
1,682,329
$
48,615
$
123,606
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Non-GAAP performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
For the nine months ended
2024
2023
September 30,
Non-GAAP adjusted net income reconciliation
Third
Second
First
Fourth
Third
2024
2023
Net income - GAAP
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
5,408
$
14,558
$
16,498
Loss on sale of securities, net of income tax
-
-
-
3,888
-
-
595
Severance, net of income tax
-
-
-
233
-
-
-
BOLI surrender tax expense
-
-
-
478
-
-
-
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
4,902
$
5,408
$
14,558
$
17,093
Non-GAAP adjusted net income reconciliation
Net income - GAAP
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
5,408
$
14,558
$
16,498
Loss on sale of securities
-
-
-
5,399
-
-
815
Tax impact of loss on sale of securities
-
-
-
(1,511
)
-
-
(220
)
Severance
-
-
-
324
-
-
-
Tax impact of severance
-
-
-
(91
)
-
-
-
BOLI surrender tax expense
-
-
-
478
-
-
-
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
4,902
$
5,408
$
14,558
$
17,093
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings
per share reconciliation
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP
$
0.77
$
0.46
$
0.69
$
0.04
$
0.72
$
1.92
$
2.21
Loss on sale of securities, net of income tax
-
-
-
0.52
-
-
0.08
Severance, net of income tax
-
-
-
0.03
-
-
-
BOLI surrender tax expense
-
-
-
0.06
-
-
-
Diluted earnings per share - adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
0.77
$
0.46
$
0.69
$
0.65
$
0.72
$
1.92
$
2.29
Non-GAAP adjusted return on
average assets reconciliation
Net income - GAAP
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
5,408
$
14,558
$
16,498
Average total assets
2,272,623
2,265,583
2,222,778
2,191,198
2,168,443
2,253,729
2,168,162
Return on average assets - GAAP
1.02
%
0.62
%
0.95
%
0.05
%
0.99
%
0.86
%
1.02
%
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
4,902
$
5,408
$
14,558
$
17,093
Average total assets
2,272,623
2,265,583
2,222,778
2,191,198
2,168,443
2,253,729
2,168,162
Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP)
1.02
%
0.62
%
0.95
%
0.89
%
0.99
%
0.86
%
1.05
%
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net
interest income reconciliation
Net interest income - GAAP
$
18,613
$
18,526
$
18,885
$
18,424
$
17,483
$
56,023
$
55,135
Taxable equivalent adjustment
6
5
6
2
-
17
70
Net interest income - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
$
18,619
$
18,531
$
18,891
$
18,426
$
17,483
$
56,040
$
55,205
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net
interest margin reconciliation
Net interest margin - GAAP
3.35
%
3.39
%
3.54
%
3.49
%
3.36
%
3.42
%
3.57
%
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
3.35
%
3.39
%
3.54
%
3.49
%
3.36
%
3.42
%
3.57
%
Non-GAAP total deposits,
excluding brokered deposits
Total period end deposits - GAAP
$
1,901,528
$
1,738,492
$
1,757,858
$
1,654,329
$
1,708,200
$
1,901,528
$
1,708,200
Brokered deposits
57,903
80,608
139,532
96,117
79,291
57,903
79,291
Total deposits, excluding brokered (non-GAAP)
$
1,843,625
$
1,657,884
$
1,618,326
$
1,558,212
$
1,628,909
$
1,843,625
$
1,628,909
Non-GAAP pre-tax, pre-provision net income
Net income - GAAP
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
5,408
$
14,558
$
16,498
Provision for credit losses
-
2,998
319
1,266
120
3,317
1,776
Provision for income taxes
2,460
1,402
2,176
683
2,122
6,038
6,489
Non-GAAP pre-tax, pre-provision net income
$
8,306
$
7,866
$
7,741
$
2,252
$
7,650
$
23,913
$
24,763
