Red Bank, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - Alexander Capital, L.P. is pleased to announce it is a gold sponsor at the Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit, which will be taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 22nd to Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please click here.

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit

Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Dates: Tuesday, October 22nd and Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

Alexander Capital is looking forward to attending this exclusive event and having the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and forge meaningful connections.

About Alexander Capital, L.P.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Red Bank, NJ, Alexander Capital, L.P., is a full-service investment bank and brokerage firm backed by a team of talented and experienced industry professionals. The core of the firm's principals and executives reflects a broad background in investment banking, capital markets, sales & trading, private equity, and retail brokerage.

Learn more about Alexander Capital, L.P. at https://alexandercapitallp.com/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226149

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital Corp.