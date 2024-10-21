Participating in-person at the LD Micro Main Event XVII from October 28-30th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, is pleased to announce that Joseph Nakhla, Founder and CEO of Tribe, will be participating at the 17th Annual LD Micro Main Event taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 28-30th, 2024. Mr. Nakhla will be providing a live presentation on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 1:00pm PT (4:00pm ET), and will be conducting in-person 1on1 meetings at the conference venue.

LD Micro Main Event XVII

Presentation Date: Wednesday, October 30th

Presentation Time: 1:00 pm PT - Track #4

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe, commented, "We are excited to participate in the LD Micro Conference, a great platform to showcase Tribe's ongoing efforts in disrupting the traditional property management industry through our tech-forward, service-technology model. As we continue to scale and integrate innovative digital solutions, this event allows us to connect with investors who share our vision of transforming property management by streamlining operations, reducing costs, and adding value for stakeholders across the board. We look forward to highlighting our growth strategy at this year's conference."

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, shared, "We understand the significance of this event for our industry and the enthusiasm it generates among attendees. We're grateful to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, for their strong alignment with our vision. Our conference is more than just meetings and presentations-it's about laying the groundwork for the future and establishing it as the essential event in small and micro-cap that no one can miss. I'm truly honored to welcome our valued friends and partners to the seventeenth edition of the Main Event."

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com. To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

SOURCE: LD Micro