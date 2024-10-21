Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024
21.10.2024 13:26 Uhr
SINKINGDOM Introduces Stylish Garbage Disposal SinkTop Air Switch Kit: Ideal for Thanksgiving and Christmas

GUANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / SINKINGDOM is proud to introduce its kitchen innovation: the Garbage Disposal SinkTop Air Switch Kit with Long Button and Matte Black Finish for the upcoming holiday seasons. Designed to enhance both the functionality and style of any kitchen, this air switch kit offers a practical solution for families preparing for Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts.

Effortless Kitchen Cleanup with a Touch of Elegance

The SINKINGDOM Air Switch Kit offers a sleek solution to kitchen waste management, combining solid brass construction with a matte black finish for a stylish and durable addition to any countertop. Its long button design ensures ease of use, making it perfect for families, home cooks, and especially women who love manicures and have long nails.

With its strong adaptability, the kit works with any garbage disposal system, including dishwashers, making it ideal for those hosting large holiday gatherings. Its solid brass cover, available in two sizes, ensures durability and a premium finish that fits seamlessly into any kitchen setup.

Main Features Overview

Finishes: The different colorSink Adapter Unit Button available in six finishes, designed to match faucet styles. The plating rust oil on the surface adds a subtle reflective touch.

Compatibility: The air switch adapter works with any food waste disposer, including dishwashers, providing versatile usage in the kitchen.

High-Quality Materials: The air switch set button cover is made from high-quality brass, featuring a drainage hole on the side to enhance drainage and prevent clogging.

Dimensions & Certification: The kit includes a 3.20" x 3.19" x 1.97" power adapter, a 60-inch air tube, and a 40-inch power cable. It also supports a 1-1/4" countertop hole and up to 2HP, with UL certification for safety and performance.

Easy Installation: The air-activated button can be easily installed on sink tops or countertops using island installation. Two gaskets provide a stable and secure installation.

Holiday-Ready for Thanksgiving and Christmas

The SINKINGDOM Garbage Disposal Air Switch Kit is designed to support efficient and safe kitchen cleanups. As families prepare for festive meals and large gatherings, the SINKINGDOM Garbage Disposal Air Switch Kit ensures a quick, safe, and stylish cleanup experience.

Whether preparing a feast for Thanksgiving or hosting Christmas dinner, this garbage disposal air switch kit delivers the reliability and convenience that every modern kitchen needs. Ideal for housewives and home cooks, especially those who want practicality without sacrificing style. The easy installation process makes it an essential addition to any holiday kitchen, allowing users to enjoy quick cleanups without worrying about damaging manicured nails.

The SINKINGDOM Garbage Disposal Air Switch Kit is currently available for purchase on Amazon.

About SINKINGDOM

SINKINGDOM is dedicated to providing high-quality, durable products that combine practicality with elegant design, making everyday tasks easier and more efficient? The company offers a range of products related to air switches and accessories, particularly for garbage disposals and vessel sinks. As the demand for more user-friendly and stylish home solutions grows, the company is expanding its product offerings to include a wider range of accessories aimed at enhancing the modern home experience.

For more information, visit SINKINGDOM's store or YouTube channel.

Media Contact

Organization: Chen Jiu Shang Mao Co., Ltd.
Contact Person Name: Jeff Chang
Website: https://www.amazon.com/sinkingdom
Email: sinkingdom-us@hotmail.com
City: Guangzhou
State: Guangdong
Country: China

SOURCE: SINKINGDOM



