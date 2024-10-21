Meso Numismatics, Inc.: Meso Numismatics Changes Name to Regenerative Medical Technology Group and Ticker Symbol to RMTG

We are thrilled to announce our corporate name change from Meso Numismatics, Inc. to Regenerative Medical Technology Group

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc. ("Regen Med Tech Group" or the "Company"), formerly "Meso Numismatics, Inc. ($MSSV), a renowned leader in regenerative medicine, is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Regenerative Medical Technology Group ($RMTG). This corporate action will take effect at the open of business on 10/21/2024.

Breakthroughs in Regenerative Medicine Mark the Company's Future Focus

MIAMI, FL - We are thrilled to announce our corporate name change from Meso Numismatics, Inc. to Regenerative Medical Technology Group. This rebranding marks a significant and eagerly anticipated shift in the company's direction, symbolizing its full transition from the numismatics industry to a leader in biotechnology and regenerative medicine. Our new stock symbol RMTG represents the new name and direction.

David Christensen, CEO of Regenerative Medical Technology Group, expressed his excitement about this milestone: "We are grateful to announce this much anticipated change, and final step in transitioning from the Numismatics industry into Biotechnology. We believe that Regenerative Medicine is the future of health healing, and are excited to deploy the latest knowledge, most inclusive technology, and hands-on training through our own ISSCA (International Society for Stem Cell Applications)."

In 2022, the global Regenerative Medicine Market was valued at approximately 35 billion U.S. dollars and is expected to increase to over 190 billion U.S. dollars by 2032. (According to Statista) https://www.statista.com/statistics/800676/global-market-volume-for-regenerative-medicine/#:~:text=In%202022%2C%20the%20global%20regenerative,billion%20U.S.%20dollars%20by%202032

The company's new focus includes the development of advanced therapies designed to repair, regenerate, and revitalize tissues and organs. With a commitment to innovation, patient outcomes, and comprehensive education, Regenerative Medical Technology Group is positioning itself in the rapidly growing field of regenerative medicine.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group Remains an innovator in the Industry. Their commitment to excellence sets it apart from the competition. By continually thinking in ways that others do not, GSCG remains a pioneering force in regenerative medicine. Its approach involves not only developing cutting-edge products but also fostering a collaborative environment with researchers, healthcare providers, and industry experts to ensure the highest standards of quality and efficacy. GSCG's comprehensive education and training programs further underscore their dedication to advancing the field, ensuring that medical professionals worldwide are well-equipped to utilize the latest regenerative therapies. GSCG is committed to pushing the boundaries of regenerative medicine and making a positive impact on global healthcare.

For more information on Global Stem Cells Group please visit: www.stemcellsgroup.com

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group

Regen Med Tech Group is a regenerative medicine company offering diverse products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group. Global Stem Cells Group is an innovative provider of regenerative medicine solutions, dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative patient therapies. With a global presence and a multidisciplinary team of experts, the organization strives to harness the potential of stem cells and regenerative medicine to improve patient outcomes across various medical fields. Through its extensive network of clinics, research facilities, and training centers, Global Stem Cells Group is committed to pushing the boundaries of regenerative medicine and making a positive impact on global healthcare. The Company also distributes stem cells and other regenerative based cell lines, and equipment internationally and likewise specializes in education and training physicians in the area of regenerative medicine.

Please see this and other Company filings at www.sec.gov.

Forward Looking Statements

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements, such as the closing of the share exchange agreement. The words "plan", "forecast", "anticipates", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company herein, including those related to the opening of the Regenerative Medicine Clinic and Laboratory and its ability to expand into the UAE markets for regenerative care, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

investor.relations@regenmedtechgroup.com

(800) 956-3935

