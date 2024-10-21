Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.: Metalla Reports Portfolio Updates

(All dollar amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)

TSXV: MTA

NYSE AMERICAN: MTA

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla") (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) is pleased to report select portfolio updates:

Gosselin (1.35% NSR) - Drilling has successfully outlined extensions of the Gosselin Zone outside of the current resource pit shell, including mineralization at depth in between Côté and Gosselin deposits.

Drilling has successfully outlined extensions of the Gosselin Zone outside of the current resource pit shell, including mineralization at depth in between Côté and Gosselin deposits. Endeavor (4.0% NSR) - Funding & offtake secured to fund Endeavor restart; recent drilling provides upside, reiterated guidance for H1-2025 production.

Funding & offtake secured to fund Endeavor restart; recent drilling provides upside, reiterated guidance for H1-2025 production. La Guitarra (2.0% NSR) - Mining ramp up rates continue to be met, with commercial production expected before year end.

Mining ramp up rates continue to be met, with commercial production expected before year end. Joaquin (2.0% NSR) - New operator outlines comprehensive exploration program to boost resource estimate and publish maiden JORC (2012) MRE.

GOSSELIN (1.35% NSR)

Metalla holds a 1.35% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty interest on IAMGOLD Corporation's (NYSE: IAG)("IAMGOLD") Gosselin project ("Gosselin") and the northern portion of the Côté mine in Gogama, Canada.

On October 15, 2024, IAMGOLD announced diamond drill results outlining the successful extension of mineralization outside of the Gosselin December 31, 2023 mineral resource pit shell. Key extensions have been intersected south and west of the Gosselin West Breccia, and at depth between the Côté and Gosselin West Breccia in an attempt to connect the two zones. Highlights of the Gosselin drill program include:

0.96 g/t gold over 368.8 meters

2.7 g/t gold over 235 meters

1.1 g/t gold over 357 meters

1.19 g/t gold over 201 meters

Renaud Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of IAMGOLD, commented: "We believe that Côté is just the start of what will be a mining district. The exploration results today from Gosselin continue to demonstrate the potential for the Côté and Gosselin Zones to connect, in addition to highlighting that the overall size and scope of these zones have yet to be defined - as both Côté and Gosselin remain open at depth in all directions."

On February 15, 2024, IAMGOLD announced the updated Gosselin mineral resource estimate of 4.4 M Indicated gold ounces at 0.85 g/t and 3.0 M Inferred gold ounces at 0.75 g/t. Exploration drilling for the remainder of 2024 will continue to target mineralization beneath both Gosselin and Côté.

Figure 1: Long Section of Gosselin Drill Program.

Figure 2: Plan view of Côté & Gosselin drilling. 2

For more information, please view IAMGOLD's October 15, 2024 Press Release, IAMGOLD's October 15 2024 Presentation and IAMGOLD's February 15, 2024 Press Release .

ENDEAVOR (4.0% NSR)

Metalla holds a 4.0% NSR royalty on Polymetals Resources Ltd.'s (ASX: POL) ("Polymetals") Endeavor mine ("Endeavor") in Cobar, Australia.

On September 16, 2024, Polymetals announced it had secured a $20M pre-payment/loan facility to fully fund the Endeavor restart along with favorable offtake terms for delivery of zinc and silver/lead concentrates.

Polymetals reiterated that the Endeavor mine is on track to be restarted with first cashflows expected in H1-2025. Polymetals announced and updated Endeavor mine plan on August 5, 2024 with a Pre-tax NPV 8% of A$414M, Internal Rate of Return of 345% and free cash flow A$609M over the 10-year mine plan, with average annual EBITDA of $89M over the first 5 years.

On October 9, 2024, Polymetals announced the results from recent drilling completed at Endeavor. Key intercepts include 517 g/t silver-equivalent ("AgEq")1 over 67.1 meters and 551 g/t AgEq over 53.8 meters, outlining the potential for increased ore extraction rates from the Upper North Lode at Endeavor.

For more information, please view the Polymetals Resources September 16, 2024 Press Release and Polymetals Resources October 9, 2024 Press Release and Polymetals Resources August 5,2024 Press Release

LA GUITARRA (2.0% NSR)

Metalla holds a 2.0% NSR royalty on Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Ltd.'s (TSXV: SM)(" Sierra Madre ") La Guitarra project (" La Guitarra ") in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico.

On September 24, 2024, Sierra Madre announced that daily throughput rates of economical interesting silver and gold mineralization have averaged 350 tonnes per day ("tpd") over the past 30 days, generating in excess of $2.4M in revenue since the commencement of mining at the La Guitarra complex.

Ken Scott, Chief Financial Officer of Sierra Madre, commented: "The Guitarra team is continuing to do a great job of incrementally increasing the daily production rate. Our next test mining and processing goal is 400 tonnes per day, followed by commercial production of 500 tonnes per day before year end."

For more information, please view Sierra Madre's September 24, 2024 Press Release.

JOAQUIN (2.0% NSR)

Metalla holds a 2.0% NSR royalty on Unico Silver Limited's ("Unico") Joaquin project ("Joaquin") in Santa Cruz, Argentina.

On October 11, 2024, Unico announced the completion of the acquisition of Joaquin from Pan American Silver Corporation (NYSE: PAAS). From 2019-2022, Joaquin produced 4.3 Moz AgEq at 410 g/t with ore trucked 145 kilometres to the Manantial Espejo mine.

Joaquin contains a historical mineral resource estimate in the categories of Measured and Indicated of 70.1 Moz AgEq3 and in the category of Inferred of 3.3 Moz AgEq3 at 136 g/t in the La Negra and La Marocha deposits. Unico is planning a comprehensive exploration program on four advanced prospects, aiming to boost current Foreign Estimates and publish an initial JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate in H1-2025.

Unico outlined there are several historical drill holes that fall outside the historic resource with highlighted intercepts of 1,699 g/t silver & 22 g/t gold over 4.5 meters and 99 g/t silver & 0.4 g/t gold over 8.6 meters.

Figure 3: Joaquin Project Map

For more information, please view Unico's October 11, 2024 Press Release and Unico's August 20, 2024 Press Release and Coeur D'Alene Mines Corporation, Technical Report NI 43-101, February 2013, Joaquin Project, Santa Cruz Argentina. 4

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this alert has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, geologist M.Sc., member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec. Mr. Beaudry is a QP as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla was created to provide shareholders with leveraged precious and strategic metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading royalty companies.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com .

ON BEHALF OF METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.

(signed) "Brett Heath"

Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.metallaroyalty.com

