ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: GNTY) (the "Company"), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $7.4 million, or $0.65 per basic share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $7.4 million, or $0.65 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $6.3 million, or $0.54 per basic share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Return on average assets and average equity for the third quarter of 2024 were 0.96% and 9.58%, respectively, compared to 0.95% and 9.91%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.78% and 8.43%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in earnings during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $889,000, or 3.8%, along with a reverse provision for credit losses of $500,000 during the third quarter of 2024 compared to no provision during the prior year quarter.

"Our earnings and margin results were good in the third quarter and continue to show improvement as the Fed begins to lower interest rates. Net interest margin is now at 3.33%, up 7 basis points from the prior quarter and 31 basis points from the third quarter of 2023. We continue to position our balance sheet to take advantage of possible loan growth and other opportunities when economic conditions improve and interest rates continue to fall. Deposit balances increased during the quarter, we purchased additional higher yielding AFS securities and we repaid the remaining $45.0 million in FHLB advances. We believe credit quality remains strong with very low past-dues and charge-offs. Non-performing assets should also be very low by year-end as we anticipate resolutions for the ORE on our balance sheet. Our capital and liquidity levels are solid and will leave us well positioned to drive positive strategic objectives and obtain favorable results for shareholders for the remainder of 2024 and 2025," said Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Improvement in NIM and Stable Earnings. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, continued to improve in the third quarter, increasing to 3.33%, compared to 3.26% in the second quarter and 3.02% in the prior year quarter. Earnings were fairly consistent with the prior quarter, showing improvements in net interest income, non-interest income and employee and compensation expenses, which were slightly offset by a lower reverse provision for credit losses and higher provision for income taxes in the third quarter. The net interest income improvements resulted primarily from a decrease in interest bearing liability costs, while earning assets have continued to reprice upward.



Solid Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity. During the past year, we have strategically shrunk our balance sheet primarily by paying off debt and allowing transactional/non-relationship loans to pay off. This strategy positions us to be on the offense when we believe strong opportunities for growth or M&A are presented. Our capital and liquidity ratios, as well as contingent liquidity sources, remain very healthy. During the third quarter of 2024, we repurchased 59,996 shares of our common stock, or 0.53% of our average shares outstanding during the period, at an average price of $30.65 per share. Our liquidity ratio, calculated as cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investments divided by total liabilities, was 17.1% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 14.0% as of September 30, 2023. Our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $1.4 billion, consisting of FHLB, FRB and correspondent bank fed funds and revolving lines of credit. Finally, our total equity to average quarterly assets as of September 30, 2024 was 10.4%. If we had to recognize our entire net unrealized losses on both AFS and HTM securities, our total equity to average assets ratio would be 9.8% † , which we believe represents a strong capital level under regulatory requirements.





There was a reverse provision to the allowance for credit losses of $500,000 during the third quarter, in addition to the $1.45 million reverse provision during the first half of the year. Changes to historical and qualitative factors have been minimal during the first three quarters of 2024, therefore the decrease in the allowance for credit losses was due primarily to the decreases in outstanding loan balances of $186.0 million, or 8.0%, since January 1, 2024, which were partially offset by an increase in special mention loans during the same period as we continue to work with a relatively small number of stressed borrowers.



Nonperforming assets consist of both nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (ORE). Nonaccrual loans represented 0.24% of total outstanding loan balances as of September 30, 2024 and consisted primarily of smaller dollar consumer and small business loans. ORE consisted of two real estate properties, both of which we expect to resolve and sell in the fourth quarter of 2024 with minimal, if any, losses. Nonaccrual loans represented 0.28% and 0.12% of total outstanding loan balances as of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.



Granular and Consistent Core Deposit Base. As of September 30, 2024, we have 89,878 total deposit accounts with an average account balance of $29,695. We have a historically reliable core deposit base, with strong and trusted banking relationships. Total deposits increased by $42.8 million during the third quarter. DDA and time deposit balances increased $19.2 million and $24.5 million, respectively, while savings and MMDA balances decreased $965,000 during the third quarter of 2024. Excluding public funds and Bank-owned accounts, our uninsured deposits as of September 30, 2024 were 26.3% of total deposits.



Interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter stabilized with minimal increases. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 31.5% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased one basis point during the quarter from 3.32% in the prior quarter to 3.33%. This increase was primarily due to renewals of maturing certificates of deposit into new CDs paying higher rates, although current CD rate offerings were recently lowered late in the quarter. Our cost of total deposits for the third quarter of 2024 increased three basis points from 2.28% in the prior quarter to 2.31%†.

† Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net interest income, before the reversal of the provision for credit losses, for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023 was $24.2 million and $23.3 million, respectively, an increase of $889,000, or 3.8%. The increase in net interest income resulted from an increase in interest income of $615,000, or 1.5%, combined with a decrease in interest expense of $274,000, or 1.7%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in interest income resulted primarily from a $670,000, or 16.5%, increase in interest income on securities and a $205,000, or 29.6%, increase in interest income received from Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits. The decrease in interest expense resulted primarily from a $2.3 million and $808,000 decrease in interest paid on FHLB borrowings and brokered deposits, respectively. These decreases were partially offset by a $2.6 million increase in interest paid on CD accounts during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of the prior year. Our noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits were 31.5% and 34.0% as of September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023 was 3.33% and 3.02%, respectively. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, increased 31 basis points primarily due to a 40 basis point increase in interest-earning asset yields partially offset by an increase of eight basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities from the prior year quarter. The increase in yield on interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in yield on the loan portfolio from 5.91% to 6.35%, or 44 basis points, as well as 82 and 10 basis point increases in yield on AFS and HTM securities, respectively, during the period. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 3.00% to 3.33%, a change of 33 basis points, since September 30, 2023.

Net interest income, before the reversal of the provision for credit losses, increased $311,000, or 1.3%, from $23.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $24.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from a larger decrease in interest expense of $591,000, or 3.5%, compared to the decrease in interest income of $280,000, or 0.7%, from the prior quarter.

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, increased from 3.26% for the second quarter of 2024 to 3.33% for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of seven basis points. The increase in net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was primarily due to a one basis point increase in the yield earned on interest-earning assets, further improved by a seven basis point decrease in rates on interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in yield was primarily due to an increase in loan yields from 6.29% for the second quarter of 2024 to 6.35% for the third quarter of 2024, a change of six basis points, partially offset by decreases in yield on all other interest-earning assets for a net increase of one basis point in yields on interest-earning assets. This increase was improved by a decrease in interest-bearing liabilities of seven basis points since June 30, 2024.

We recorded a reverse provision for credit losses of $500,000 during the third quarter of 2024, and $1.2 million and $250,000 of reverse provisions during the second and first quarters of 2024, respectively. The reverse provisions resulted from a decline in gross loan balances of $78.5 million during the third quarter and of $186.0 million year to date, while overall credit quality trends and economic forecast assumptions remained relatively stable. As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.34% and 1.33%, respectively.

Noninterest income increased $215,000, or 4.4%, during the third quarter of 2024 to $5.2 million, compared to $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the same quarter in 2023 was primarily due to rental income received during the quarter.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $555,000, or 12.1%, from $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income of $909,000, or 1377.3%, primarily the result of a $900,000 ORE valuation allowance during the second quarter of 2024. This was partially offset by a $305,000, or 14.4%, decrease in merchant and debit card fees due to an annual payment from our third party processing vendor during the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense increased $164,000, or 0.8%, during the third quarter of 2024 to $20.7 million, compared to $20.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by an increase in other noninterest expense of $498,000, or 39.9%, due to $642,000 in ORE-related holding costs during the current quarter, which was partially offset by a $358,000, or 3.0%, decrease in employee compensation and benefits and a $127,000, or 14.1%, decrease in legal and professional fees compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense increased $76,000, or 0.4%, during the third quarter of 2024, from $20.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase resulted primarily from a $141,000, or 8.8%, increase in other noninterest expense due to $642,000 in ORE-related holding costs during the current quarter. Additionally, the Bank saw a $102,000, or 3.5%, increase in occupancy expenses during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024. These increases were partially offset by a $137,000, or 1.2%, decrease in employee compensation and benefits.

The Company's efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2024 was 70.47%, compared to 72.64% for the prior year quarter and 72.34% for the second quarter of 2024.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Consolidated assets for the Company totaled $3.10 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $3.08 billion at June 30, 2024 and $3.23 billion at September 30, 2023.

Gross loans decreased by $78.5 million, or 3.5%, during the quarter resulting in a gross loan balance of $2.14 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.21 billion at June 30, 2024. Our decline in loans resulted primarily from tighter underwriting, strategic non-renewal decisions and from lower demand from potential borrowers.

Gross loans decreased $181.7 million, or 7.8%, from $2.32 billion at September 30, 2023. The decrease in gross loans during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 resulted from tightened credit underwriting standards and loan terms, along with fewer borrower requests in response to higher interest rates and project costs.

Total deposits increased by $42.8 million, or 1.6%, to $2.67 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.63 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased $10.6 million, or 0.4%, from $2.66 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase in deposits during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was the result of an increase in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits of $19.1 million and $23.6 million, respectively. The increase in deposits during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter resulted primarily from an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $74.4 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $63.8 million.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans were 0.96% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.98% at June 30, 2024 and 0.13% at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.66% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.71% at June 30, 2024, and 0.09% at September 30, 2023. The Bank's nonperforming assets consist primarily of ORE and nonaccrual loans. The increase in nonperforming assets compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to the acquisition of ORE, which is expected to be fully resolved by year-end.

Total equity was $319.3 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $308.6 million at June 30, 2024 and $296.8 million at September 30, 2023. The increase in total equity compared to the prior quarter and prior year quarter resulted primarily from net income of $7.4 million during the third quarter and from a positive shift in our net unrealized losses on securities compared to the prior periods. The increases in equity were somewhat offset by the payment of dividends and by the repurchase of stock totaling $1.8 million during the third quarter of 2024, $4.1 million during the second quarter of 2024 and $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2023.

As of 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 50,623 $ 45,016 $ 43,872 $ 47,744 $ 47,922 Federal funds sold 108,350 40,475 24,300 36,575 73,275 Interest-bearing deposits 3,973 4,721 4,921 5,205 8,980 Total cash and cash equivalents 162,946 90,212 73,093 89,524 130,177 Securities available for sale 277,567 242,662 228,787 196,195 178,644 Securities held to maturity 341,911 347,992 363,963 404,208 408,308 Loans held for sale 770 871 874 976 2,506 Loans, net 2,107,597 2,185,247 2,234,012 2,290,881 2,286,163 Accrued interest receivable 10,927 12,397 11,747 13,143 11,307 Premises and equipment, net 56,964 57,475 56,921 57,018 56,712 Other real estate owned 15,184 15,184 14,900 - - Cash surrender value of life insurance 42,623 42,369 42,119 42,348 42,096 Core deposit intangible, net 1,100 1,206 1,312 1,418 1,524 Goodwill 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 Other assets 47,356 53,842 67,550 56,920 80,816 Total assets $ 3,097,105 $ 3,081,617 $ 3,127,438 $ 3,184,791 $ 3,230,413 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 839,567 $ 820,430 $ 828,861 $ 852,957 $ 903,391 Interest-bearing 1,829,347 1,805,732 1,798,983 1,780,289 1,754,902 Total deposits 2,668,914 2,626,162 2,627,844 2,633,246 2,658,293 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 31,164 25,173 39,058 25,172 19,366 Accrued interest and other liabilities 33,849 32,860 33,807 32,242 31,218 Line of credit - - - 4,500 2,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 45,000 75,000 140,000 175,000 Subordinated debentures 43,885 43,852 45,819 45,785 47,752 Total liabilities 2,777,812 2,773,047 2,821,528 2,880,945 2,933,629 Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. 318,784 308,043 305,371 303,300 296,226 Noncontrolling interest 509 527 539 546 558 Total equity 319,293 308,570 305,910 303,846 296,784 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,097,105 $ 3,081,617 $ 3,127,438 $ 3,184,791 $ 3,230,413

Quarter Ended 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Interest income $ 40,433 $ 40,713 $ 40,752 $ 40,796 $ 39,818 Interest expense 16,242 16,833 17,165 16,983 16,516 Net interest income 24,191 23,880 23,587 23,813 23,302 Reversal of provision for credit losses (500 ) (1,200 ) (250 ) - - Net interest income after reversal of provision for credit losses 24,691 25,080 23,837 23,813 23,302 Noninterest income 5,154 4,599 5,258 4,796 4,939 Noninterest expense 20,678 20,602 20,692 21,402 20,514 Income before income taxes 9,167 9,077 8,403 7,207 7,727 Income tax provision 1,788 1,654 1,722 1,341 1,437 Net earnings $ 7,379 $ 7,423 $ 6,681 $ 5,866 $ 6,290 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 18 12 7 12 7 Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 7,397 $ 7,435 $ 6,688 $ 5,878 $ 6,297 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.65 $ 0.65 $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.65 0.65 0.58 0.51 0.54 Cash dividends per common share 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.23 0.23 Book value per common share - end of quarter 27.94 26.98 26.47 26.28 25.64 Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(1) 25.03 24.06 23.57 23.37 22.72 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(2) 11,408,908 11,417,270 11,534,960 11,540,644 11,554,094 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,383,027 11,483,091 11,539,167 11,536,878 11,568,897 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 11,443,324 11,525,504 11,598,239 11,589,165 11,619,342 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (annualized) 0.96 % 0.95 % 0.85 % 0.73 % 0.78 % Return on average equity (annualized) 9.58 9.91 8.93 7.93 8.43 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (annualized)(3) 3.33 3.26 3.16 3.11 3.02 Efficiency ratio(4) 70.47 72.34 71.74 74.81 72.64 (1) See Non-GAAP Reconciling Tables. (2) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options. (3) Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (4) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

As of 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 245,738 $ 264,058 $ 269,560 $ 287,565 $ 292,410 Real estate: Construction and development 213,014 231,053 273,300 296,639 317,484 Commercial real estate 866,112 899,120 906,684 923,195 901,321 Farmland 169,116 180,126 180,502 186,295 188,614 1-4 family residential 524,245 526,650 523,573 514,603 504,002 Multi-family residential 54,158 47,507 44,569 44,292 42,720 Consumer 52,530 53,642 54,375 57,059 58,294 Agricultural 11,293 12,506 12,418 12,685 13,076 Overdrafts 331 335 276 243 328 Total loans(1)(2) $ 2,136,537 $ 2,214,997 $ 2,265,257 $ 2,322,576 $ 2,318,249 Quarter Ended 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 29,282 $ 30,560 $ 30,920 $ 31,140 $ 31,759 Loans charged-off (272 ) (115 ) (310 ) (242 ) (644 ) Recoveries 33 37 200 22 25 Reversal of provision for credit losses (500 ) (1,200 ) (250 ) - - Balance at end of period $ 28,543 $ 29,282 $ 30,560 $ 30,920 $ 31,140 Allowance for credit losses / period-end loans 1.34 % 1.32 % 1.35 % 1.33 % 1.34 % Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans 560.2 470.4 496.0 552.9 1,148.2 Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) 0.04 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.11 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans $ 5,095 $ 6,225 $ 6,161 $ 5,592 $ 2,712 Other real estate owned 15,184 15,184 14,900 - - Repossessed assets owned 154 331 236 234 250 Total nonperforming assets $ 20,433 $ 21,740 $ 21,297 $ 5,826 $ 2,962 Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans(1)(2) 0.24 % 0.28 % 0.27 % 0.24 % 0.12 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of: Total loans(1)(2) 0.96 % 0.98 % 0.94 % 0.25 % 0.13 % Total assets 0.66 0.71 0.68 0.18 0.09 (1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $770,000, $871,000, $874,000, $976,000, and $2.5 million as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2024 and December 31 and September 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $397,000, $468,000, $685,000, $775,000, and $946,000 as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2024 and December 31 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Quarter Ended 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges $ 1,165 $ 1,098 $ 1,069 $ 1,123 $ 1,131 Net realized gain on sale of loans 252 227 272 196 218 Fiduciary and custodial income 542 657 649 624 637 Bank-owned life insurance income 255 250 251 249 267 Merchant and debit card fees 1,817 2,122 1,706 1,760 1,752 Loan processing fee income 102 136 118 116 128 Mortgage fee income 46 43 41 30 46 Other noninterest income 975 66 1,152 698 760 Total noninterest income $ 5,154 $ 4,599 $ 5,258 $ 4,796 $ 4,939 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits $ 11,586 $ 11,723 $ 12,437 $ 12,715 $ 11,944 Occupancy expenses 3,026 2,924 2,747 2,757 2,960 Legal and professional fees 775 841 772 954 902 Software and technology 1,649 1,653 1,642 1,740 1,490 Amortization 142 142 143 145 147 Director and committee fees 188 198 200 186 192 Advertising and promotions 239 208 169 352 288 ATM and debit card expense 791 785 609 763 803 Telecommunication expense 178 159 173 175 178 FDIC insurance assessment fees 359 365 360 321 363 Other noninterest expense 1,745 1,604 1,440 1,294 1,247 Total noninterest expense $ 20,678 $ 20,602 $ 20,692 $ 21,402 $ 20,514

Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 2,167,701 $ 34,615 6.35 % $ 2,332,171 $ 34,765 5.91 % Securities available for sale 263,487 2,484 3.75 181,946 1,346 2.93 Securities held to maturity 345,422 2,242 2.58 432,687 2,710 2.48 Nonmarketable equity securities 19,341 194 3.99 25,429 304 4.74 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 66,583 898 5.37 52,424 693 5.24 Total interest-earning assets 2,862,534 40,433 5.62 3,024,657 39,818 5.22 Allowance for credit losses (29,101 ) (31,574 ) Noninterest-earning assets 232,947 220,406 Total assets $ 3,066,380 $ 3,213,489 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,821,395 $ 15,243 3.33 % $ 1,726,218 $ 13,069 3.00 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 21,739 286 5.23 194,115 2,588 5.29 Line of credit 261 6 9.15 5,011 204 16.15 Subordinated debt 43,863 506 4.59 47,730 534 4.44 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 34,370 201 2.33 22,718 121 2.11 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,921,628 16,242 3.36 1,995,792 16,516 3.28 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 800,573 888,772 Accrued interest and other liabilities 36,970 32,716 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 837,543 921,488 Equity 307,209 296,209 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,066,380 $ 3,213,489 Net interest rate spread(2) 2.26 % 1.94 % Net interest income $ 24,191 $ 23,302 Net interest margin(3) 3.36 % 3.06 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.33 % 3.02 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $882,000 and $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (4) Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 2,234,538 $ 105,115 6.28 % $ 2,359,880 $ 100,513 5.69 % Securities available for sale 241,777 6,602 3.65 180,645 3,619 2.68 Securities held to maturity 365,174 7,107 2.60 463,434 8,591 2.48 Nonmarketable equity securities 22,329 722 4.32 27,727 1,024 4.94 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 56,901 2,352 5.52 49,923 1,949 5.22 Total interest-earning assets 2,920,719 121,898 5.57 3,081,609 115,696 5.02 Allowance for credit losses (30,125 ) (31,804 ) Noninterest-earning assets 234,822 219,227 Total assets $ 3,125,416 $ 3,269,032 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,802,228 $ 44,526 3.30 % $ 1,668,394 $ 30,670 2.46 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 84,234 3,413 5.41 255,011 9,711 5.09 Line of credit 367 24 8.74 4,139 268 8.66 Subordinated debt 44,713 1,534 4.58 48,357 1,609 4.45 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 39,880 743 2.49 19,548 271 1.85 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,971,422 50,240 3.40 1,995,449 42,529 2.85 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 814,117 944,870 Accrued interest and other liabilities 36,458 30,057 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 850,575 974,927 Equity 303,418 298,656 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,125,415 $ 3,269,032 Net interest rate spread(2) 2.17 % 2.17 % Net interest income $ 71,658 $ 73,167 Net interest margin(3) 3.28 % 3.17 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.25 % 3.16 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $801,000 and $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (4) Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES

Tangible Book Value per Common Share

As of 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 318,784 $ 308,043 $ 305,371 $ 303,300 $ 296,226 Adjustments: Goodwill (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) Core deposit intangible, net (1,100 ) (1,206 ) (1,312 ) (1,418 ) (1,524 ) Total tangible common equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 285,524 $ 274,677 $ 271,899 $ 269,722 $ 262,542 Common shares outstanding(1) 11,408,908 11,417,270 11,534,960 11,540,644 11,554,094 Book value per common share $ 27.94 $ 26.98 $ 26.47 $ 26.28 $ 25.64 Tangible book value per common share(1) 25.03 24.06 23.57 23.37 22.72 (1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

Net Unrealized Loss on Securities, Tax Effected, as a Percentage of Total Equity

(dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024 Total equity(1) $ 319,293 Less: net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected (17,852 ) Total equity, including net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities $ 301,441 Net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected 8,374 Net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected 17,852 Net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities, tax effected $ 26,226 Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity(1) 8.2 % Total equity before impact of unrealized losses $ 327,667 Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity before impact of unrealized losses 8.0 % Total average assets $ 3,066,380 Total equity to average assets 10.4 % Total equity, adjusted for tax effected net unrealized loss, to average assets 9.8 % (1) Includes the net unrealized loss on AFS securities of $8.4 million, tax effected.

Cost of Total Deposits

Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Total average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,821,395 $ 1,795,958 $ 1,726,218 Adjustments: Noninterest-bearing deposits 800,573 818,290 888,772 Total average deposits $ 2,621,968 $ 2,614,248 $ 2,614,990 Total deposit-related interest expense $ 15,243 $ 14,824 $ 13,069 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.33 % 3.32 % 3.00 % Average cost of total deposits 2.31 2.28 1.98

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including "tangible book value per common share", "net unrealized loss on securities, tax effected, as a percentage of total equity" and "cost of total deposits" are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

