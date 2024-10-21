ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: GNTY) (the "Company"), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $7.4 million, or $0.65 per basic share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $7.4 million, or $0.65 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $6.3 million, or $0.54 per basic share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Return on average assets and average equity for the third quarter of 2024 were 0.96% and 9.58%, respectively, compared to 0.95% and 9.91%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.78% and 8.43%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in earnings during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $889,000, or 3.8%, along with a reverse provision for credit losses of $500,000 during the third quarter of 2024 compared to no provision during the prior year quarter.
"Our earnings and margin results were good in the third quarter and continue to show improvement as the Fed begins to lower interest rates. Net interest margin is now at 3.33%, up 7 basis points from the prior quarter and 31 basis points from the third quarter of 2023. We continue to position our balance sheet to take advantage of possible loan growth and other opportunities when economic conditions improve and interest rates continue to fall. Deposit balances increased during the quarter, we purchased additional higher yielding AFS securities and we repaid the remaining $45.0 million in FHLB advances. We believe credit quality remains strong with very low past-dues and charge-offs. Non-performing assets should also be very low by year-end as we anticipate resolutions for the ORE on our balance sheet. Our capital and liquidity levels are solid and will leave us well positioned to drive positive strategic objectives and obtain favorable results for shareholders for the remainder of 2024 and 2025," said Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
- Improvement in NIM and Stable Earnings. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, continued to improve in the third quarter, increasing to 3.33%, compared to 3.26% in the second quarter and 3.02% in the prior year quarter. Earnings were fairly consistent with the prior quarter, showing improvements in net interest income, non-interest income and employee and compensation expenses, which were slightly offset by a lower reverse provision for credit losses and higher provision for income taxes in the third quarter. The net interest income improvements resulted primarily from a decrease in interest bearing liability costs, while earning assets have continued to reprice upward.
- Solid Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity. During the past year, we have strategically shrunk our balance sheet primarily by paying off debt and allowing transactional/non-relationship loans to pay off. This strategy positions us to be on the offense when we believe strong opportunities for growth or M&A are presented. Our capital and liquidity ratios, as well as contingent liquidity sources, remain very healthy. During the third quarter of 2024, we repurchased 59,996 shares of our common stock, or 0.53% of our average shares outstanding during the period, at an average price of $30.65 per share. Our liquidity ratio, calculated as cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investments divided by total liabilities, was 17.1% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 14.0% as of September 30, 2023. Our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $1.4 billion, consisting of FHLB, FRB and correspondent bank fed funds and revolving lines of credit. Finally, our total equity to average quarterly assets as of September 30, 2024 was 10.4%. If we had to recognize our entire net unrealized losses on both AFS and HTM securities, our total equity to average assets ratio would be 9.8%†, which we believe represents a strong capital level under regulatory requirements.
- Good Asset Quality. Overall credit quality remains strong and the expected losses on deteriorating credits are low due to the Bank's equity position and/or strong guarantor support. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.66% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.71% at June 30, 2024 and 0.09% at September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans were 0.04% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 0.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
There was a reverse provision to the allowance for credit losses of $500,000 during the third quarter, in addition to the $1.45 million reverse provision during the first half of the year. Changes to historical and qualitative factors have been minimal during the first three quarters of 2024, therefore the decrease in the allowance for credit losses was due primarily to the decreases in outstanding loan balances of $186.0 million, or 8.0%, since January 1, 2024, which were partially offset by an increase in special mention loans during the same period as we continue to work with a relatively small number of stressed borrowers.
Nonperforming assets consist of both nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (ORE). Nonaccrual loans represented 0.24% of total outstanding loan balances as of September 30, 2024 and consisted primarily of smaller dollar consumer and small business loans. ORE consisted of two real estate properties, both of which we expect to resolve and sell in the fourth quarter of 2024 with minimal, if any, losses. Nonaccrual loans represented 0.28% and 0.12% of total outstanding loan balances as of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
- Granular and Consistent Core Deposit Base. As of September 30, 2024, we have 89,878 total deposit accounts with an average account balance of $29,695. We have a historically reliable core deposit base, with strong and trusted banking relationships. Total deposits increased by $42.8 million during the third quarter. DDA and time deposit balances increased $19.2 million and $24.5 million, respectively, while savings and MMDA balances decreased $965,000 during the third quarter of 2024. Excluding public funds and Bank-owned accounts, our uninsured deposits as of September 30, 2024 were 26.3% of total deposits.
Interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter stabilized with minimal increases. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 31.5% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased one basis point during the quarter from 3.32% in the prior quarter to 3.33%. This increase was primarily due to renewals of maturing certificates of deposit into new CDs paying higher rates, although current CD rate offerings were recently lowered late in the quarter. Our cost of total deposits for the third quarter of 2024 increased three basis points from 2.28% in the prior quarter to 2.31%†.
† Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net interest income, before the reversal of the provision for credit losses, for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023 was $24.2 million and $23.3 million, respectively, an increase of $889,000, or 3.8%. The increase in net interest income resulted from an increase in interest income of $615,000, or 1.5%, combined with a decrease in interest expense of $274,000, or 1.7%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in interest income resulted primarily from a $670,000, or 16.5%, increase in interest income on securities and a $205,000, or 29.6%, increase in interest income received from Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits. The decrease in interest expense resulted primarily from a $2.3 million and $808,000 decrease in interest paid on FHLB borrowings and brokered deposits, respectively. These decreases were partially offset by a $2.6 million increase in interest paid on CD accounts during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of the prior year. Our noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits were 31.5% and 34.0% as of September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023 was 3.33% and 3.02%, respectively. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, increased 31 basis points primarily due to a 40 basis point increase in interest-earning asset yields partially offset by an increase of eight basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities from the prior year quarter. The increase in yield on interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in yield on the loan portfolio from 5.91% to 6.35%, or 44 basis points, as well as 82 and 10 basis point increases in yield on AFS and HTM securities, respectively, during the period. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 3.00% to 3.33%, a change of 33 basis points, since September 30, 2023.
Net interest income, before the reversal of the provision for credit losses, increased $311,000, or 1.3%, from $23.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $24.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from a larger decrease in interest expense of $591,000, or 3.5%, compared to the decrease in interest income of $280,000, or 0.7%, from the prior quarter.
Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, increased from 3.26% for the second quarter of 2024 to 3.33% for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of seven basis points. The increase in net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was primarily due to a one basis point increase in the yield earned on interest-earning assets, further improved by a seven basis point decrease in rates on interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in yield was primarily due to an increase in loan yields from 6.29% for the second quarter of 2024 to 6.35% for the third quarter of 2024, a change of six basis points, partially offset by decreases in yield on all other interest-earning assets for a net increase of one basis point in yields on interest-earning assets. This increase was improved by a decrease in interest-bearing liabilities of seven basis points since June 30, 2024.
We recorded a reverse provision for credit losses of $500,000 during the third quarter of 2024, and $1.2 million and $250,000 of reverse provisions during the second and first quarters of 2024, respectively. The reverse provisions resulted from a decline in gross loan balances of $78.5 million during the third quarter and of $186.0 million year to date, while overall credit quality trends and economic forecast assumptions remained relatively stable. As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.34% and 1.33%, respectively.
Noninterest income increased $215,000, or 4.4%, during the third quarter of 2024 to $5.2 million, compared to $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the same quarter in 2023 was primarily due to rental income received during the quarter.
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $555,000, or 12.1%, from $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income of $909,000, or 1377.3%, primarily the result of a $900,000 ORE valuation allowance during the second quarter of 2024. This was partially offset by a $305,000, or 14.4%, decrease in merchant and debit card fees due to an annual payment from our third party processing vendor during the second quarter of 2024.
Noninterest expense increased $164,000, or 0.8%, during the third quarter of 2024 to $20.7 million, compared to $20.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by an increase in other noninterest expense of $498,000, or 39.9%, due to $642,000 in ORE-related holding costs during the current quarter, which was partially offset by a $358,000, or 3.0%, decrease in employee compensation and benefits and a $127,000, or 14.1%, decrease in legal and professional fees compared to the third quarter of 2023.
Noninterest expense increased $76,000, or 0.4%, during the third quarter of 2024, from $20.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase resulted primarily from a $141,000, or 8.8%, increase in other noninterest expense due to $642,000 in ORE-related holding costs during the current quarter. Additionally, the Bank saw a $102,000, or 3.5%, increase in occupancy expenses during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024. These increases were partially offset by a $137,000, or 1.2%, decrease in employee compensation and benefits.
The Company's efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2024 was 70.47%, compared to 72.64% for the prior year quarter and 72.34% for the second quarter of 2024.
FINANCIAL CONDITION
Consolidated assets for the Company totaled $3.10 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $3.08 billion at June 30, 2024 and $3.23 billion at September 30, 2023.
Gross loans decreased by $78.5 million, or 3.5%, during the quarter resulting in a gross loan balance of $2.14 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.21 billion at June 30, 2024. Our decline in loans resulted primarily from tighter underwriting, strategic non-renewal decisions and from lower demand from potential borrowers.
Gross loans decreased $181.7 million, or 7.8%, from $2.32 billion at September 30, 2023. The decrease in gross loans during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 resulted from tightened credit underwriting standards and loan terms, along with fewer borrower requests in response to higher interest rates and project costs.
Total deposits increased by $42.8 million, or 1.6%, to $2.67 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.63 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased $10.6 million, or 0.4%, from $2.66 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase in deposits during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was the result of an increase in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits of $19.1 million and $23.6 million, respectively. The increase in deposits during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter resulted primarily from an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $74.4 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $63.8 million.
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans were 0.96% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.98% at June 30, 2024 and 0.13% at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.66% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.71% at June 30, 2024, and 0.09% at September 30, 2023. The Bank's nonperforming assets consist primarily of ORE and nonaccrual loans. The increase in nonperforming assets compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to the acquisition of ORE, which is expected to be fully resolved by year-end.
Total equity was $319.3 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $308.6 million at June 30, 2024 and $296.8 million at September 30, 2023. The increase in total equity compared to the prior quarter and prior year quarter resulted primarily from net income of $7.4 million during the third quarter and from a positive shift in our net unrealized losses on securities compared to the prior periods. The increases in equity were somewhat offset by the payment of dividends and by the repurchase of stock totaling $1.8 million during the third quarter of 2024, $4.1 million during the second quarter of 2024 and $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2023.
As of
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
50,623
$
45,016
$
43,872
$
47,744
$
47,922
Federal funds sold
108,350
40,475
24,300
36,575
73,275
Interest-bearing deposits
3,973
4,721
4,921
5,205
8,980
Total cash and cash equivalents
162,946
90,212
73,093
89,524
130,177
Securities available for sale
277,567
242,662
228,787
196,195
178,644
Securities held to maturity
341,911
347,992
363,963
|
404,208
408,308
Loans held for sale
770
871
874
976
2,506
Loans, net
2,107,597
2,185,247
2,234,012
2,290,881
2,286,163
Accrued interest receivable
10,927
12,397
11,747
13,143
11,307
Premises and equipment, net
56,964
57,475
56,921
57,018
56,712
Other real estate owned
15,184
15,184
14,900
-
-
Cash surrender value of life insurance
42,623
42,369
42,119
42,348
42,096
Core deposit intangible, net
1,100
1,206
1,312
1,418
1,524
Goodwill
32,160
32,160
32,160
32,160
32,160
Other assets
47,356
53,842
67,550
56,920
80,816
Total assets
$
3,097,105
$
3,081,617
$
3,127,438
$
3,184,791
$
3,230,413
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
839,567
$
820,430
$
828,861
$
852,957
$
903,391
Interest-bearing
1,829,347
1,805,732
1,798,983
1,780,289
1,754,902
Total deposits
2,668,914
2,626,162
2,627,844
2,633,246
2,658,293
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
31,164
25,173
39,058
25,172
19,366
Accrued interest and other liabilities
33,849
32,860
33,807
32,242
31,218
Line of credit
-
-
-
4,500
2,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
45,000
75,000
140,000
175,000
Subordinated debentures
43,885
43,852
45,819
45,785
47,752
Total liabilities
2,777,812
2,773,047
2,821,528
2,880,945
2,933,629
Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
318,784
308,043
305,371
303,300
296,226
Noncontrolling interest
509
527
539
546
558
Total equity
319,293
308,570
305,910
303,846
296,784
Total liabilities and equity
$
3,097,105
$
3,081,617
$
3,127,438
$
3,184,791
$
3,230,413
Quarter Ended
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
Interest income
$
40,433
$
40,713
$
40,752
$
40,796
$
39,818
Interest expense
16,242
16,833
17,165
16,983
16,516
Net interest income
24,191
23,880
23,587
23,813
23,302
Reversal of provision for credit losses
(500
)
(1,200
)
(250
)
-
-
Net interest income after reversal of provision for credit losses
24,691
25,080
23,837
23,813
23,302
Noninterest income
5,154
4,599
5,258
4,796
4,939
Noninterest expense
20,678
20,602
20,692
21,402
20,514
Income before income taxes
9,167
9,077
8,403
7,207
7,727
Income tax provision
1,788
1,654
1,722
1,341
1,437
Net earnings
$
7,379
$
7,423
$
6,681
$
5,866
$
6,290
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
18
12
7
12
7
Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
$
7,397
$
7,435
$
6,688
$
5,878
$
6,297
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share, basic
$
0.65
$
0.65
$
0.58
$
0.51
$
0.54
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.65
0.65
0.58
0.51
0.54
Cash dividends per common share
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.23
0.23
Book value per common share - end of quarter
27.94
26.98
26.47
26.28
25.64
Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(1)
25.03
24.06
23.57
23.37
22.72
Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(2)
11,408,908
11,417,270
11,534,960
11,540,644
11,554,094
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
11,383,027
11,483,091
11,539,167
11,536,878
11,568,897
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
11,443,324
11,525,504
11,598,239
11,589,165
11,619,342
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.96
%
0.95
%
0.85
%
0.73
%
0.78
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
9.58
9.91
8.93
7.93
8.43
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (annualized)(3)
3.33
3.26
3.16
3.11
3.02
Efficiency ratio(4)
70.47
72.34
71.74
74.81
72.64
(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciling Tables.
(2) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.
(3) Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(4) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.
As of
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
Commercial and industrial
$
245,738
$
264,058
$
269,560
$
287,565
$
292,410
Real estate:
Construction and development
213,014
231,053
273,300
296,639
317,484
Commercial real estate
866,112
899,120
906,684
923,195
901,321
Farmland
169,116
180,126
180,502
186,295
188,614
1-4 family residential
524,245
526,650
523,573
514,603
504,002
Multi-family residential
54,158
47,507
44,569
44,292
42,720
Consumer
52,530
53,642
54,375
57,059
58,294
Agricultural
11,293
12,506
12,418
12,685
13,076
Overdrafts
331
335
276
243
328
Total loans(1)(2)
$
2,136,537
$
2,214,997
$
2,265,257
$
2,322,576
$
2,318,249
Quarter Ended
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Balance at beginning of period
$
29,282
$
30,560
$
30,920
$
31,140
$
31,759
Loans charged-off
(272
)
(115
)
(310
)
(242
)
(644
)
Recoveries
33
37
200
22
25
Reversal of provision for credit losses
(500
)
(1,200
)
(250
)
-
-
Balance at end of period
$
28,543
$
29,282
$
30,560
$
30,920
$
31,140
Allowance for credit losses / period-end loans
1.34
%
1.32
%
1.35
%
1.33
%
1.34
%
Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans
560.2
470.4
496.0
552.9
1,148.2
Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)
0.04
0.01
0.02
0.04
0.11
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
5,095
$
6,225
$
6,161
$
5,592
$
2,712
Other real estate owned
15,184
15,184
14,900
-
-
Repossessed assets owned
154
331
236
234
250
Total nonperforming assets
$
20,433
$
21,740
$
21,297
$
5,826
$
2,962
Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans(1)(2)
0.24
%
0.28
%
0.27
%
0.24
%
0.12
%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total loans(1)(2)
0.96
%
0.98
%
0.94
%
0.25
%
0.13
%
Total assets
0.66
0.71
0.68
0.18
0.09
(1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $770,000, $871,000, $874,000, $976,000, and $2.5 million as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2024 and December 31 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
(2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $397,000, $468,000, $685,000, $775,000, and $946,000 as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2024 and December 31 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
Quarter Ended
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges
$
1,165
$
1,098
$
1,069
$
1,123
$
1,131
Net realized gain on sale of loans
252
227
272
196
218
Fiduciary and custodial income
542
657
649
624
637
Bank-owned life insurance income
255
250
251
249
267
Merchant and debit card fees
1,817
2,122
1,706
1,760
1,752
Loan processing fee income
102
136
118
116
128
Mortgage fee income
46
43
41
30
46
Other noninterest income
975
66
1,152
698
760
Total noninterest income
$
5,154
$
4,599
$
5,258
$
4,796
$
4,939
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Employee compensation and benefits
$
11,586
$
11,723
$
12,437
$
12,715
$
11,944
Occupancy expenses
3,026
2,924
2,747
2,757
2,960
Legal and professional fees
775
841
772
954
902
Software and technology
1,649
1,653
1,642
1,740
1,490
Amortization
142
142
143
145
147
Director and committee fees
188
198
200
186
192
Advertising and promotions
239
208
169
352
288
ATM and debit card expense
791
785
609
763
803
Telecommunication expense
178
159
173
175
178
FDIC insurance assessment fees
359
365
360
321
363
Other noninterest expense
1,745
1,604
1,440
1,294
1,247
Total noninterest expense
$
20,678
$
20,602
$
20,692
$
21,402
$
20,514
Quarter Ended September 30,
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans(1)
$
2,167,701
$
34,615
6.35
%
$
2,332,171
$
34,765
5.91
%
Securities available for sale
263,487
2,484
3.75
181,946
1,346
2.93
Securities held to maturity
345,422
2,242
2.58
432,687
2,710
2.48
Nonmarketable equity securities
19,341
194
3.99
25,429
304
4.74
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
66,583
898
5.37
52,424
693
5.24
Total interest-earning assets
2,862,534
40,433
5.62
3,024,657
39,818
5.22
Allowance for credit losses
(29,101
)
(31,574
)
Noninterest-earning assets
232,947
220,406
Total assets
$
3,066,380
$
3,213,489
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,821,395
$
15,243
3.33
%
$
1,726,218
$
13,069
3.00
%
Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased
21,739
286
5.23
194,115
2,588
5.29
Line of credit
261
6
9.15
5,011
204
16.15
Subordinated debt
43,863
506
4.59
47,730
534
4.44
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
34,370
201
2.33
22,718
121
2.11
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,921,628
16,242
3.36
1,995,792
16,516
3.28
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
800,573
888,772
Accrued interest and other liabilities
36,970
32,716
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
837,543
921,488
Equity
307,209
296,209
Total liabilities and equity
$
3,066,380
$
3,213,489
Net interest rate spread(2)
2.26
%
1.94
%
Net interest income
$
24,191
$
23,302
Net interest margin(3)
3.36
%
3.06
%
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4)
3.33
%
3.02
%
(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $882,000 and $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized.
(4) Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans(1)
$
2,234,538
$
105,115
6.28
%
$
2,359,880
$
100,513
5.69
%
Securities available for sale
241,777
6,602
3.65
180,645
3,619
2.68
Securities held to maturity
365,174
7,107
2.60
463,434
8,591
2.48
Nonmarketable equity securities
22,329
722
4.32
27,727
1,024
4.94
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
56,901
2,352
5.52
49,923
1,949
5.22
Total interest-earning assets
2,920,719
121,898
5.57
3,081,609
115,696
5.02
Allowance for credit losses
(30,125
)
(31,804
)
Noninterest-earning assets
234,822
219,227
Total assets
$
3,125,416
$
3,269,032
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,802,228
$
44,526
3.30
%
$
1,668,394
$
30,670
2.46
%
Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased
84,234
3,413
5.41
255,011
9,711
5.09
Line of credit
367
24
8.74
4,139
268
8.66
Subordinated debt
44,713
1,534
4.58
48,357
1,609
4.45
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
39,880
743
2.49
19,548
271
1.85
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,971,422
50,240
3.40
1,995,449
42,529
2.85
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
814,117
944,870
Accrued interest and other liabilities
36,458
30,057
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
850,575
974,927
Equity
303,418
298,656
Total liabilities and equity
$
3,125,415
$
3,269,032
Net interest rate spread(2)
2.17
%
2.17
%
Net interest income
$
71,658
$
73,167
Net interest margin(3)
3.28
%
3.17
%
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4)
3.25
%
3.16
%
(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $801,000 and $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized.
(4) Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES
Tangible Book Value per Common Share
As of
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
$
318,784
$
308,043
$
305,371
$
303,300
$
296,226
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(32,160
)
(32,160
)
(32,160
)
(32,160
)
(32,160
)
Core deposit intangible, net
(1,100
)
(1,206
)
(1,312
)
(1,418
)
(1,524
)
Total tangible common equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
$
285,524
$
274,677
$
271,899
$
269,722
$
262,542
Common shares outstanding(1)
11,408,908
11,417,270
11,534,960
11,540,644
11,554,094
Book value per common share
$
27.94
$
26.98
$
26.47
$
26.28
$
25.64
Tangible book value per common share(1)
25.03
24.06
23.57
23.37
22.72
(1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.
Net Unrealized Loss on Securities, Tax Effected, as a Percentage of Total Equity
(dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2024
Total equity(1)
$
319,293
Less: net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected
(17,852
)
Total equity, including net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities
$
301,441
Net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected
8,374
Net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected
17,852
Net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities, tax effected
$
26,226
Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity(1)
8.2
%
Total equity before impact of unrealized losses
$
327,667
Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity before impact of unrealized losses
8.0
%
Total average assets
$
3,066,380
Total equity to average assets
10.4
%
Total equity, adjusted for tax effected net unrealized loss, to average assets
9.8
%
(1) Includes the net unrealized loss on AFS securities of $8.4 million, tax effected.
Cost of Total Deposits
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Total average interest-bearing deposits
$
1,821,395
$
1,795,958
$
1,726,218
Adjustments:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
800,573
818,290
888,772
Total average deposits
$
2,621,968
$
2,614,248
$
2,614,990
Total deposit-related interest expense
$
15,243
$
14,824
$
13,069
Average cost of interest-bearing deposits
3.33
%
3.32
%
3.00
%
Average cost of total deposits
2.31
2.28
1.98
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including "tangible book value per common share", "net unrealized loss on securities, tax effected, as a percentage of total equity" and "cost of total deposits" are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.
