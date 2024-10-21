SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today issued the following open letter to customers:

To Catalent's Valued Customers,

I want to correct a few key inaccuracies that have been reported in the press regarding Novo Holdings' pending acquisition of Catalent and reiterate that we are, and will continue to be, driven by our mission to develop, manufacture and supply products that help people live better and healthier lives.

Novo Holdings is a global life science investment firm that is focused on creating long-term sustainable value. Following the closing of our transaction, as a private company under Novo Holdings' ownership, Catalent will continue to operate as a leading global, independent, full-service CDMO. Catalent's remaining network of nearly 50 global sites will continue to:

Provide you the latest technology and capabilities, deep experience, scalable capacity, proven regulatory expertise, and commitment to excellence;

Partner closely with you to successfully bring your products through development and clinical trials, and reliably supply your needs for commercial product launch and beyond;

Offer fill and finish services for sterile products for large and small molecules, including gene and cell therapies - areas in which we continue to invest and expand; and

Work with you to expand patient access to much needed treatments and cures.

I am also excited to announce I will continue to lead Catalent as President and CEO following the transaction close. A key factor in my decision to continue in my role is Novo Holdings' commitment to provide support and capital to ensure unparalleled service to our customers and create new jobs as we drive Catalent's growth. I look forward to partnering with all of our employees and Novo Holdings in this next chapter.

Since the announcement of this pending acquisition, all of us at Catalent have remained focused on ensuring that a reliable and high-quality supply of products is available for the patients that need them. As a result, Catalent has continued to experience strong levels of new business wins across our offerings, and we are honored by the confidence you place in us and greatly appreciate your loyalty.

I want to be clear: our commitments to you will not change, your products will remain our focus and your proprietary information will be protected.

Looking forward, our Patient First operating principle will remain central to how we work, engaging our employees and aligning them with your missions. This is our commitment to you and the patients you serve.

Sincerely,

Alessandro Maselli

President and Chief Executive Officer of Catalent

Catalent's acquisition by Novo Holdings is expected to close towards the end of calendar year 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to any financing contingency. For additional information, please visit transaction.catalent.com.

ABOUT CATALENT

