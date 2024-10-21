DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc (NASD LN) Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Oct-2024 / 13:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 75.6023 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41502225 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 354174 EQS News ID: 2012627 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

