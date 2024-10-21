Cizzle Biotechnology announces North American licensing deal to launch revolutionary early lung cancer blood test in 2025

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings plc (Cizzle), the UK based diagnostics developer, is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Cizzle Bio granting exclusive rights to commercialise its proprietary CIZ1B biomarker test to help detect early-stage lung cancer across the USA. This is the first step in the company's global licensing and partnership strategy to bring our non-invasive, cost-effective CIZ1B biomarker lung cancer blood test to market in 2025.

The deal represents a major milestone for Cizzle and strengthens its position in the global diagnostics market by securing future revenue streams and funding for all clinical evaluations, accreditations, and marketing efforts in North America, allowing operations to quickly scale up whilst enabling Cizzle to pursue additional strategic goals, such as entering new geographic markets and advancing the development of a point-of-care (POC) test.

Whilst the renowned Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida conducts a major clinical evaluation of the CIZ1B biomarker lung cancer test in a real-world, high-volume clinical environment, the target is to secure CLIA accreditation for the test by the end of 2024, with a full product launch in North America planned for April 2025.

The results from this and other planned clinical evaluations could further validate the test's potential to differentiate between malignant and benign lung nodules, paving the way for broader clinical use.

This agreement is an integral part of Cizzle's global expansion plan to deliver non-invasive, cost-effective diagnostic tools for the early detection of lung cancer. The company's vision remains to improve early cancer detection and reduce mortality rates through accessible, cutting-edge diagnostic solutions.

Allan Syms, Executive Chairman of Cizzle Biotechnology, commented: "This partnership marks a significant step in our global licensing and commercialisation strategy. The structure of the agreement not only secures immediate and long-term revenue for Cizzle, but also positions us to expand into new markets and drive further innovation, such as our point-of-care test. By collaborating with a highly experienced and well-funded US-based team, we are accelerating the delivery of our CIZ1B biomarker test to market, bringing hope to millions of patients through early lung cancer detection."

About Cizzle Biotechnology

Cizzle is developing a blood test to help in the early detection of lung cancer. Based on the pioneering work of Professor Coverley and colleagues, at the University of York, on a naturally occurring cell nuclear protein involved in DNA replication called CIZ1, they discovered that a variant called CIZ1B is highly associated with the presence of early-stage cancer. The company has now entered into commercial royalty bearing licensing agreements and collaborations with leading centres of excellence in cancer for the use of its proprietary technology as part of its strategy to bring its non-intrusive, cost-effective blood test to market.

