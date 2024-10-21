Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 21 October 2024

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 18 October 2024, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 4,833.37p

Including income: 4,873.04p

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com