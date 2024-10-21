Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - TMX Group's equity exchanges, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), and B3 (Brazil Stock Exchange), today announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), where TSX/TSXV and B3 agree to create more public market opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs to help power the Brazilian markets.

Under the scope of the MoU, TSX/TSXV and B3 will explore a Brazil-based solution that builds on Canadian expertise around mining, energy and renewable energy industries, among other things. The project's intention is to join efforts to build an ecosystem that may facilitate the dual listing of mineral research companies based in Brazil. By combining capabilities, companies may benefit from accessing the national and international investor base in Brazil and the public markets in Canada.

"We look forward to working with B3 as we leverage the expertise of our two organizations to explore synergies for energy transition and other evolving market industries in the small and mid-cap space," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Head of Capital Formation, TMX Group.

"This collaboration will help B3 promote the dialogue among participants, regulators, government officials and investors in order to attract liquidity to Brazilian mining companies. Moreover, it reinforces B3's commitment to the sector, bringing investment alternatives to institutional and individual investors willing to participate and engage in sustainable projects," said Gilson Finkelsztain, CEO at B3.

Loui Anastasopoulos and Gilson Finkelsztain, along with TSX and B3 representatives, will open the market from São Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday, October 22, to mark this milestone.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

About B3

B3 S.A. (B3SA3) is one of the main financial market infrastructure companies in the world and one of the largest in terms of market capitalization among global leaders in the exchange industry.

B3 connects, develops and enables the financial and capital market and, together with customers and society, boosts Brazil's growth.

It trades in stock exchange and OTC environments, and offers products and services to the financing chain.

Headquartered in São Paulo and with offices in London, Chicago, Singapore and Shanghai, B3 performs important functions in the market by promoting best practices in corporate governance, risk management and sustainability.

B3. With the market. For the future.

