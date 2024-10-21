Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI) (OTCQX: CXXIF) ("C21" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced its expected date for reporting its second quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. The Company is also taking the opportunity to provide an operational update for the period. All currency is reported in U.S. dollars. The Company recently changed its fiscal reporting period to a March 31st year-end and will not have traditional year-over-year comparable reporting periods during this current fiscal year.

The Company is pleased to share an update on its existing operations for the upcoming second quarter, ended September 30, 2024. C21 anticipates releasing these results on November 15, 2024. This quarter will be the first to include results from its newest Silver State Relief dispensary located in South Reno, which opened at the end of Q1 (see news release dated June 10, 2024). This is C21's third dispensary in Nevada. The South Reno dispensary generated strong sales growth in its first three months of operations with sales of $273,000 in July, growing to $417,000 in September. Overall sales for the Q2 reporting period (July-September) were $7.5 million compared to Q1 (April-June) sales of $6.6 million, a quarter over quarter increase of 14%.

CEO and President, Sonny Newman stated, "We are excited to report our second quarter results in November which will include the growth generated from our newest dispensary. Perhaps most gratifying is the customer reception to the new store, as signified by our 4.9 Google review score. We will continue to focus on scaling our operations, with an emphasis on continuing to drive margin improvement. The Company is well-positioned to pursue additional opportunities to further grow its Nevada footprint and market share."

About C21 Investments Inc.

C21 Investments Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, processes, and distributes quality cannabis and hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. The Company is focused on value creation through the disciplined acquisition and integration of core retail, manufacturing, and distribution assets in strategic markets, leveraging industry-leading retail revenues with high-growth potential multi-market branded consumer packaged goods. The Company owns Silver State Relief and Silver State Cultivation in Nevada, including legacy Oregon brands Phantom Farms, Hood Oil and Eco Firma Farms. These brands produce and distribute a broad range of THC and CBD products from cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, cannabis oil, vaporizer cartridges and edibles. Based in Vancouver, Canada, additional information on C21 can be found at www.sedarplus.ca and www.cxxi.ca.

