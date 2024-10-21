Kantata, the global leader in technology for professional services, proudly announces the 2024 Kantata Catalyst Awards winners, revealed at the Kantata Converge user conference.

The Kantata Catalyst Awards celebrate customers who have pushed boundaries, driven change, and made a lasting impact on their clients and the industry. By showcasing their innovation and remarkable results, Kantata emphasizes its customers' crucial role in advancing the professional services sector. These awards align with Kantata's mission to empower organizations with cutting-edge tools and practices that deliver transformative results in an ever-evolving market.

"This year, we honor professionals and teams who have implemented bold strategies and overcome industry challenges," said Matt Schlessman, VP of Global Customer Success at Kantata. "The Catalyst Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements our customers have accomplished using Kantata's platform for exceptional project management, resource optimization, and client satisfaction."

Award Winners

This year's winners, chosen for their measurable outcomes and business impact, exemplify leadership, innovation, and client success. Kantata recognizes the best in three key categories: Client Experience Champion, Champion of Innovation and Results Champion

Client Experience Champion:

Sylvia Isbell, Principal of Business Analyst at Esri, for her role, through participation in Co-Innovation Councils with Kantata Product Management, in shaping a better client experience not just for her users but for the wider Kantata user community.

Champion of Innovation:

Mike Wilson-Phillips, Head of Delivery Operations at Qodea, for playing a key role in the integration of teams and technology through the merger of Appsbroker and CTS, resulting in improved resource management, MI reporting, and project visibility across teams.

Results Champions:

Scott Lee, Director of Business Applications at Frank, Rimerman Co. LLP, for leading an impressive transformation effort with Kantata at his previous company, consolidating systems to drive significant cost saving and boost operational efficiency across departments.

Ryan O'Shea, Vice President of Customer Services at Digital.ai, for driving a significant increase in billable utilization and helping his organization exceed their productive utilization goal.

Congratulations to all the 2024 Kantata Catalyst Awards nominees and recipients! For more information on the criteria for each award category, visit our Catalyst Awards page.

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 1,500 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241021249636/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jen Dodos

949-322-6181

jen.dodos@kantata.com