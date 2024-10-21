New executives are transforming the ecommerce platform's approaches to go-to-market strategy, global partnerships and global services

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), an open SaaS, composable ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced the addition of three new executive leaders to invigorate key areas of its go-to-market strategy under new CEO Travis Hess.

Doug Hollinger is BigCommerce's new senior vice president of go-to-market strategy. John Huntington serves as senior vice president of global partnerships. Ryan Means is the new senior vice president of global services.

"Doug, John and Ryan are all luminaries in ecommerce," said Hess. "Under their leadership, we are rapidly transforming how BigCommerce markets, sells and services our platform. We are invigorating our business with new and deeper ecommerce expertise, energy and agility that will put our team in an even better position to help our customers and partners grow and succeed."

Doug Hollinger's focus at BigCommerce is to drive the company's global go-to-market strategy, clarifying BigCommerce's value proposition, positioning and messaging across B2B, B2C and SMB brands and retailers. He is ensuring the company's educational, marketing, sales and thought leadership materials are aligned for internal and external audiences, including customers and partners, as well as helping prioritize the product roadmap to deliver maximum impact to customers.

Hollinger joined BigCommerce from Accenture, where he led B2C commerce strategy, primarily focused on retail and CPG verticals. He has over 20 years of ecommerce experience, including time at BVA, LiveArea, PFSweb, SapientRazorfish and Amplifi Commerce.

As SVP of global partnerships, John Huntington now leads the overall strategy and growth of BigCommerce's agency partner ecosystem, a network of top B2B and B2C agencies and systems integrators specializing in building beautiful storefronts that deliver amazing customer experiences. A solution-oriented strategist, Huntington is leveraging a partner-first approach that in turn creates brand advocacy, market expansion, revenue acceleration, client success and joint innovation with partners. He is uniquely adept at architecting and monetizing partner programs for accelerated growth, and his experience and leadership will help BigCommerce unlock the full potential of its partner ecosystem.

Huntington joined BigCommerce from Siteimprove, where he was SVP of global alliances and channels. Over more than 20 years in ecommerce, he has led global alliances and channels teams at Sitecore and LiveArea, as well as held leadership responsibilities spanning strategic alliances, corporate development and strategy, program development, marketing and channel roles.

As BigCommerce's new SVP of global services, Ryan Means is focused on refining BigCommerce services and support functions to deliver against the go-to-market strategy across the B2C and B2B customer base. He is implementing a new accountability and reference framework for customers and partners, improving BigCommerce's standards and delivery requirements through partner enablement and customer entitlements, and ensuring the product roadmap is aligned with the company's enterprise strategy.

With over 20 years of ecommerce experience, Means joined BigCommerce from Merkle, a leading data-driven customer experience management company, where he was SVP of technology. He has a strong background in commerce, operations, enterprise architecture and development operations. He previously held key roles at LiveArea and PFSweb, where he successfully led multiple technology and services initiatives. He has a passion for solving complex problems, technical dilemmas and delivering innovative commerce solutions that drive success for clients.

