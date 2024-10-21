Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024
PR Newswire
21.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Smartkem To Exhibit at TechBlick: The Future of Electronics Reshaped in Berlin, Germany

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMTK), a company that has the potential to power the next generation of displays using its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs), today announced that it will be exhibiting at the TechBlick: The Future of Electronics Reshaped global conference in Berlin, Germany on Wednesday, October 23rd and Thursday, October 24th, 2024.

Smartkem's booth no. is F01 at the Estrel Berlin Hotel and Convention Center (ECC). Smartkem Senior Formulation Scientist, Jordan Brannick, will be in situ throughout the duration of the exhibition and is available for 1-on-1 meetings.

Date: Wednesday 23rd and Thursday 24th October, 2024
Booth no.: F01
Venue: Estrel Berlin Hotel and Convention Center (ECC), Sonnenallee 225, 12057 Berlin

To find out more about the conference, you can visit: https://www.techblick.com/electronicsreshaped.

Smartkem's Nasdaq information can be found on the Nasdaq website: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/smtk.

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that have the potential to drive the next generation of displays. Smartkem's patented TRUFLEX® semiconductor and dielectric inks, or liquid electronic polymers, can be used to make a new type of transistor that has the potential to revolutionize the display industry. Smartkem's inks enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost displays that outperform existing technology. The company's electronic polymer platform can be used in a number of display technologies including microLED, miniLED and AMOLED displays for next generation televisions, laptops, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, smartwatches and smartphones.

Smartkem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and provides prototyping services at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK, It has a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 125 granted patents across 19 patent families and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit: www.Smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/Smartkem-limited and Twitter @SmartkemOTFT.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Smartkem's expectations regarding the effect of the Nasdaq listing on its common stock, its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Smartkem Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartkem-to-exhibit-at-techblick-the-future-of-electronics-reshaped-in-berlin-germany-302281637.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
