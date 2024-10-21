Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024
PR Newswire
21.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
Lionel Hitchen Recognised as One of the Top 200 Women-Powered Businesses in the UK for 2024

The prestigious achievement highlights the company's outstanding journey under the leadership of CEO Eva Agnew

ANDOVER, England, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionel Hitchen, a leading supplier of natural flavours and flavour ingredients to the food and beverage industry, has been recognised as one of the Top 200 Women-Powered Businesses in the UK for 2024. This esteemed accolade comes from a comprehensive overview of the women-powered U.K. ecosystem, a collaboration between J.P. Morgan Private Bank and Beauhurst.

Eva Agnew, CEO at Lionel Hitchen

This recognition reaffirms the incredible journey Lionel Hitchen has been on since Eva Agnew joined the company as CEO in 2012. Under her leadership, the company has achieved notable growth and success by focusing on manufacturing excellence and implementing a world-class manufacturing continuous improvement programme.

Eva Agnew, CEO of Lionel Hitchen, commented on this achievement: "In my 12 years as CEO, my prime objective has been to ensure the happiness of our employees. I firmly believe that any business that has employees who enjoy their work, will thrive, grow and delight its customers."

Agnew further emphasised the importance of company culture in achieving growth. "We have worked hard to create a culture where all employees are valued as individuals, engaged, motivated and want to contribute. This, as well as our World Class Manufacturing CI programme, has been the foundation of our growth, success and strong relationships with our customers, suppliers and partners. We are a very proud of our Naturally Fabulous Team Hitchen."

The recognition as one of the Top 200 Women-Powered Businesses in the UK adds to Lionel Hitchen's growing list of achievements, which include:

  • Central South Business Awards 2023: Large Business of the Year and Company of the Year
  • Solent 250 Awards 2022: Business Culture Award
  • Central South Business Awards 2022: International Business of the Year
  • Solent 250 Awards 2021: Employee Engagement & Wellbeing

These awards underscore Lionel Hitchen's commitment to excellence, innovation, and fostering a positive workplace culture.

As Lionel Hitchen continues to grow and excel under Eva Agnew's leadership, the company remains dedicated to its core values of quality, innovation, and customer.

For more information about Lionel Hitchen please visit Lionel Hitchen's website or contact the company directly.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535777/Lionel_Hitchen_CEO.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lionel-hitchen-recognised-as-one-of-the-top-200-women-powered-businesses-in-the-uk-for-2024-302281673.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
