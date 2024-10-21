The Center for Sustainable Development: Reform Agenda Dominates Uzbekistan's International Partnerships Conference

Foreign participants weigh in on reforms in advance of parliamentary elections next week: The Center for Sustainable Development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Days two and three of the eight-day "International Cooperation Initiatives" conference witnessed a bevy of panels featuring exchanges between high-ranking Uzbekistan government officials, including ministers, and foreign partners from around the globe who descended upon Tashkent to listen, advise, and find partners.

The conference, held in the capital Tashkent's "Renaissance Hall" complex, put the country's reform agenda - branded as a "New Uzbekistan" since President Shavkat Mirziyoyev came to power eight years ago, in focus. Among the hottest topics as the conference unfolded were political and economic reforms, freedom of expression, and women's rights.

British Ambassador Timothy Smart remarked on the emergence of Uzbekistan as a transport hub, witnessing a huge increase in the volume of cargo transportation from China to the Caspian Sea and then to Europe year-on-year. "The attention to regional cooperation, in areas such connection of transport routes from China via Central Asia to Europe and to Southern Asia, is a result of economic reforms in transport and education, implemented in the last 7-8 years. Also, thanks to the attention of Uzbekistan's head of state, new technologies are being introduced in this area."

Malgozata Stvol, a professor at the University of Gdansk and a specialist in gender equality, commented on the 40% share of women in parliament: "Uzbekistan has begun to strengthen the participation of women in various fields in recent years. Women are increasingly participating in electoral processes as political leaders. In this regard, Uzbekistan is a country that attaches special importance to the need for gender equality."

Echoing the theme of inclusiveness was Sarah al-Attar, Senior Education Officer in UNESCO's Uzbekistan office, who added, "We are very honoured to be here today to discuss freedom of expression. UNESCO is working closely with Uzbekistan, including on freedom of speech, media development and fighting disinformation. This all helps to build an inclusive and democratic society, and we are ready to support Uzbekistan's initiatives in this direction."

Uzbekistan's social structure garnered praise from foreign visitors as well, including Dr. Max Georg Meier, Central Asia Project coordinator for the Hanns Seidel Foundation. "It is important to emphasize that reforms which are implemented by the Uzbekistan head of state are aimed to improve the lives of the Uzbekistan people. We can see it in activities of the Mahallas, for example, and I wish that the same system could be implemented in Germany," he remarked, referring to Uzbekistan's unique self-governing civil society structure that facilitates employment and distribution of social services at the local level.

Discussions featuring more than 300 foreign partners and more than 50 roundtable discussions over the week will enable Uzbekistan's political class to get better acquainted with the analyzes and proposals of experts on development agreements. As a result, newly-signed agreements for the effective implementation of joint projects are expected, aimed at further strengthening mutually beneficial relations with foreign and international partners.

