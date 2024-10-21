Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2024 14:22 Uhr
Corza Medical Inc.: Corza Medical Launches Next-Generation Microsurgical Sutures

Product Launch Introduces Onatec Ophthalmic Microsurgical Sutures at American Academy of Ophthalmology Conference

Onatec Ophthalmic Sutures

WESTWOOD, Mass., Oct. 21, 2024, unveiled at the American Academy of Ophthalmology(AAO) conference in Chicago October 18-21.

"Onatec represents Corza Medical's commitment to innovation and growth in the ophthalmic surgery market," said Tom Testa, CEO of Corza Medical. "With Onatec, we are positioned to deliver tailored, high-quality solutions that address the evolving needs of a global market. Our dedication to meeting unmet clinical needs of our customers enhances our value proposition and strengthens our position as a trusted partner in the future of eye care."

Corza Medical crafts Onatec needles from highly tempered stainless steel, ensuring high bending resistance and durability. The innovative and exceptional automated manufacturing process allows for precise needle geometries and accurate grinds, enabling stitching of the finest types of tissue in the smallest spaces. The high-quality surface finishing of Onatec needles ensures optimal penetration, resulting in less trauma to the tissue and enhanced patient comfort.

Jack Simmons, SVP & GM of Ophthalmology at Corza Medical, stated, "Onatec signifies a momentous advancement in Corza Medical's ability to better meet our ophthalmic partners' needs. This newly launched ophthalmic suture portfolio not only enhances Corza's product offerings but also provides the unique opportunity to support every aspect of the surgical treatment journey, from initial incision to closure."

Founded over 30 years ago, Corza Medical's Ophthalmology business is dedicated to advancing eye care worldwide. Its customer-focused approach drives the development of innovative ophthalmic surgical solutions that empower healthcare professionals and enhance patient outcomes through a comprehensive and holistic portfolio. The recent launch of Onatec at the AAO conference reinforces the company's commitment to excellence and solidifies its position as a trusted leader in the medical technology industry. Additionally, to better support customers, Corza Medical Ophthalmology recently announced the launch of its newly enhanced website, corzaeye.com, which offers valuable resources and information tailored to the needs of eye care professionals.

About Corza Medical
Corza Medical is a leading global medical technology company that specializes in innovative surgical solutions and technologies. With a global team of approximately 3,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributor partners and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals with a platform of surgical technologies featuring many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch. For more information, please visit www.corza.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fc4fa43-faf0-403a-b9f6-2839eb2b552a


