HONG KONG, Oct 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - - Over 600 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions, Mainland China participation up by 60% year-on-year- Showcasing the world's finest wines and spirits, including Chinese wines and baijiu, Japanese sake and shochu, vodka, brandy, and more- Inaugural Sommelier's Picks will engage renowned sommeliers to feature their favourite wine lists to industry professionals and the publicThe 16th HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair will be held on 7-9 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), showcasing fine wines and spirits from around the world, along with related products and services to trade visitors and buyers.With Hong Kong reducing the liquor duty rate, as announced during the Policy Address last week, to promote liquor trade and boost the development of high value-added industries, the Wine & Spirits Fair will enable the industry to seize opportunities presented by this measure.Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), said: "To cater to consumers" more sophisticated and diverse appreciation for wines, this year's Wine & Spirits Fair offers a diverse range of wines and spirits from around the world to enhance the tasting experience and promote knowledge of wine through a series of special events. The market for Chinese baijiu and wine is thriving, especially following the recent proposal by the Hong Kong SAR Government to reduce taxes for high-end liquor. This year's Fair brings together more than 600 exhibitors, with a notable increase in those showcasing Chinese baijiu and spirits around the world. Overall, participation from Mainland China has increased by 60% by scale compared to the previous year. The HKTDC is actively recruiting more buyers to take part in the Fair, further promoting Hong Kong as a regional trading hub for wine and spirits."This year's Fair will bring together more than 600 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions. In addition to exhibitors from Hong Kong and the Mainland China, there are overseas exhibitors from all over the world, including those from Belarus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, and the United Kingdom from Europe.Exhibitors from the Americas included Argentina, Canada, Chile, Mexico and the United States. Australia, Japan and the Philippines make up the Asia-Pacific representation, while South Africa will participate for the first time.A global showcase for exquisite wines and spiritsThe Wine & Spirits Fair will feature a diverse range of alcoholic beverages, including old-world and new-world wines, Chinese wines, Japanese sake as well as spirits from around the world, including Chinese baijiu, Japan's shochu, vodka and brandy. A variety of whiskies will also be showcased in both the Ireland and Japan pavilions.Exhibited beverages include:- Azienda Agricola Sciara 760 Metri Etna Rosso, making its fair debut, crafted by Stef Yim, Hong Kong's first winemaker to set up a winery and vineyards at Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy. The nutrients from the volcanic mud and the high-altitude environment give this red wine its special aroma and flavour;- Zhenjiu, Chinese Baijiu from Guizhou in Mainland China, a high-end sauce aroma aijiu. Its rich and full body with a complex layering of spice and fermented bean flavors leaves a long-lasting aftertaste;- Fenjiu from Shanxi, traditional Chinese liquor crafted mainly from sorghum, which epitomises the light aroma style of baijiu with its crystal-clear appearance and a delightful aroma;- Clonakilty Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey, winner of two global awards, triple-distilled and matured on the Atlantic coastline in Clonakilty, Ireland. It presents flavours of sweet vanilla, toffee apple, salted caramel and wood spices, with a dark chocolate and orange finish;- Wabi Sabi Gin, developed by Japan's pioneering female spirits entrepreneur Wakae. This gin features 13 botanicals, including Japanese citrus herbs and roses from Shimane Prefecture, creating layered flavours and a long finish;- Ukishiro Sakitama Kodaishu 20 years aged by Yokota Sake Brewery, which has won 22 gold medals in the Annual Japan Sake Awards;- Vinette Premium Canned Wines, a distinguished South African brand and gold medalist in the Gilbert & Gaillard International Challenge, renowned for crafting premium table wines in innovative aluminium cans.The Wine & Spirits Fair also features the Friends of Wine zone, which showcases a variety of gourmet foods designed to complement the wines. Some exhibitors, such as Asia Wine Service & Education Centre (AWSEC), will also introduce their services that promote the industry's all-round development.Multiple events explore market trendsConferences, tasting sessions and seminars hosted by world-class Masters of Wine, sommeliers and industry professionals, will analyse trends in various markets, while offering attendees an opportunity to sample fine wines from around the world.The inaugural Sommelier's Picks will engage three renowned sommeliers, Arnaud Bardary MS, Carlito Chiu and Reeze Choi, second runner-up of ASI Best Sommelier of the World Contest 2023 who will share their favourite wine lists with both industry professionals and the public.A wine industry conference will be hosted by Master of Wine Debra Meiburg, which will explore consumption trends and preferences of alcoholic beverages among Generation Z and millennials. Jennifer Docherty, the first ethnically Chinese and Mandarin-speaking Master of Wine, will share her expertise on blind-tasting fine wines, while renowned wine critic and chief editor Lau Chi Sun will explore hot topics, such as the outlook for Hong Kong's spirits market and impact of Hong Kong's taxation system, in a seminar organised by Wine Now.Prize presentation ceremonies and competitions at the Fair include:- Cathay Hong Kong International Wine and Spirit Competition 2024;- Washu Awards 2024;- Hong Kong Best Spirits Awards 2024;- WineLuxe's Hong Kong Top 10 Wine Pairing Restaurant Awards Presentation Ceremony 2024- Hong Kong International Mixology Showdown 2024 - Hong Kong region semi-final and the final of the debut Greater Bay Area region contest.Public Day welcomes wine loversOn the final day, the Wine Fiesta Zone will be open to public ticket holders to sample and buy a range of wines and spirits, while enjoying wine tasting experiences through a variety of activities.Both buyers and ticket-holding members of the public aged 18 or above are welcome. Regular tickets are priced at HK$200, with specially-priced tickets at HK$99 available from 23 October via BOOKYAY, CTG, HK01, HKTVMall, HKGO, KKDay, KLOOK, PopTicket, Timable, Trip.com, Lan Kwai Fong Group, Winenow, Wai Shing Wine International CO., Ltd. and Zicket.Special ticket buyers will receive a Lucaris crystal wine glass and discounts on Hong Kong Airlines tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.Among other highlights, the Public Day will feature a seminar on sparkling wines hosted by Master of Wine Debra Meiburg.Stef Yim, Hong Kong-born "Volcano Winemaker", will take to the stage sharing his unique brewing journey.The public will also hear from three experts on the career path of sommeliers.Representatives from Lan Kwai Fong (LKF) have crafted a special cocktail "HK & Suit" for the Fair, featuring passion fruit and Japanese Akori Gin, among other ingredients. Relevant data:
Spirits Trade in value terms 2023 Jan - Aug 2024Trade in value terms HK$B Growth % HK$B Growth %Total Exports 49.29 +48.4 36.62 +16.24Imports 61.02 +54.6 39.86 +2.7HKTDC Research Analysis and News - Duty Cut Set to Boost Hong Kong's Regional Spirits Hub Prospects:
https://research.hktdc.com/en/article/MTgyODQ3ODEwMg 