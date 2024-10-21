NODA: Quant Tekel: Defining the Future of Trading

Broker-Owned Experience with Cutting-Edge Technology

Quant Tekel ushers in a new era of brokerage and proprietary trading, blending unmatched industry experience, technical expertise, and cutting-edge infrastructure to deliver an exceptional trading experience.

Why Prop Trading?

In prop trading, traders can trade with up to $200k - across forex, commodities, crypto, or indices, minimising personal risk while maximising potential returns. This presents a significant opportunity to leverage the firm's resources for higher returns than traditional self-funded trading - with evaluations starting from as little as $55.

The Broker-Owned Advantage, what does it mean?

Being broker-owned at Quant Tekel means unmatched quality, security, and reliability. Our team of industry veterans leverage years of experience to provide top-tier systems and support. We give traders the tools they need to succeed, acting as a trusted partner in your journey. Our deep understanding of the regulatory landscape ensures precise compliance, setting us apart from fleeting firms in the industry.

Platforms Offered

Quant Tekel delivers leading trading platforms for both beginners and pros, featuring lightning-fast execution and advanced charting tools. Customizable features and seamless device support ensure you can trade anywhere, anytime, maximising market opportunities.

Technology Infrastructure: NY and LD Low Latency

Our cutting-edge infrastructure in New York and London prioritises speed and reliability. Low latency systems provide rapid market data access and execution, giving traders a competitive edge.

Real Market Experience

Experience genuine trading with Quant Tekel's real-time price checking and market depth insights. Transparent bid/ask prices and liquidity assessments enable confident, strategic trading in complex financial markets.

Custom Technology for the Prop Firm

Innovation drives us. Our evolving proprietary technology adapts to client needs, incorporating feedback to stay industry-leading.

Evaluation Types

We offer diverse evaluations - 1, 2, and 3-phase - to suit different skills and styles, providing a personalised path to success for every trader.

Commitment to Trader Education and Risk Management

We're dedicated to trader education with comprehensive resources and training, making informed decision-making and effective trade management for sustainable success.

Competitive Spreads

Every pip matters, and our competitive spreads maximise profitability, giving traders an edge. By leveraging advanced technology and strong liquidity provider relationships, we ensure accurate market data access.

Innovations and Strategic Partnerships

Our strategic partnership with Trading Central offers unparalleled insights and tools, integrating advanced analytics into our platforms. This gives traders with expert market analysis and actionable ideas.

Proven Success and Future Goals

Quant Tekel has made a remarkable impact, paying over $6 million to traders. This reflects our commitment to fostering success and rewarding excellence. We provide opportunities for traders to achieve their goals and transform their futures, focusing on both financial success and life improvement through support, education, and resources.

Looking ahead, we're excited to reach new heights with our traders. We're dedicated to pushing the boundaries in financial markets, ensuring every opportunity for traders to excel.

Changing Traders Lives

Simranjit's Journey from Rock Bottom to Success

Simranjit, a Quant Tekel trader, once faced feelings of failure and lack of respect from his family after leaving university and struggling with job stability. His mental health suffered until his sister's support helped him through a dark time. Determined to prove his worth, Simranjit turned to trading, seeing it as his path to redemption. Over four challenging years, he mastered the craft, and his perseverance paid off with an $84,532.97 payout. This milestone not only validated his efforts but also changed his family's view of trading as a legitimate and rewarding pursuit.

Simranjit's story resonates with traders facing family scepticism, highlighting the power of focus and determination. His journey from rock bottom to success inspires others seeking respect and achievement through trading.

Quant Tekel's Aspirational Vision For The Future

Quant Tekel is more than a trading firm; it's a community of ambitious individuals striving for trading excellence. With Quant Tekel, you're part of a movement shaping the future of financial markets. Experience the power of a broker-owned firm, embrace cutting-edge technology, and be part of a community driven by ambition and excellence.

About Quant Tekel

Quant Tekel is a brokerage and proprietary trading firm that was founded in 2024. Specialising in prop trading, brokerage services, and cutting-edge technology. Our business mission is to redefine the trading experience by empowering traders with the tools and support they need for success. Please contact us at marketing@quanttekel.com to learn more

Contact information:

marketing@quanttekel.com

quanttekel.com

