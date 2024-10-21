Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Announces Progress on Q3 Consolidation and Strategic

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRLF), a Florida corporation and an emerging growth company specializing in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars, today announced significant progress on key financial and strategic initiatives. The company anticipates that the recently completed consolidation process for Q3 will reflect several key milestones, highlighting the company's trajectory toward substantial growth and shareholder value creation.

The recent completed acquisition of SOFLO adds significant revenue and assets to Green Leaf Innovations. SOFLO serves over 400 locations across a variety of sectors including smoke shops, convenience stores, cigar lounges, vape stores, duty-free shops and cigar distributors.

"Our focus remains on strengthening our financial foundation to ensure the long-term success of Green Leaf Innovations," stated CEO Roberto Mederos. "By reducing our debt, we are not only cleaning up our balance sheet but also positioning ourselves to take advantage of new opportunities that will drive shareholder value. These actions demonstrate Green Leaf Innovations' commitment to minimizing financial liabilities, enhancing liquidity, and ultimately delivering greater returns to shareholders."

The company's accounting team is working diligently to finalize the consolidation for Q3 2024, a process that will accurately reflect recent achievements,. This current acquisition significantly bolsters Green Leaf Innovations' revenue streams and expands its product portfolio. The addition of SOFLO's existing distribution channels will enhance the company's presence in the premium cigar market, both domestically and internationally, enabling wider access to a greater consumer base.

Green Leaf Innovations is confident that the Q3 consolidation will demonstrate substantial growth driven by these critical initiatives. The company remains committed to its vision for long-term success, which includes sustainable growth, profitability, and enhanced shareholder value.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

Additional information can be found on our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Twitter @otcgrlf.

