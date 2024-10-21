Nitches, Inc. Drives Innovation With InTheZone Labs' Groundbreaking Phase One Testing

Nitches, Inc. (OTC PINK:NICH) is excited to announce the next big step in the evolution of its InTheZone Labs division. As we prepare for Phase One Testing of our game-changing bioceutical products, we are inviting everyone to visit InTheZoneLabs.com to learn more about how these cutting-edge formulas can help unlock focus, vitality, and cognitive enhancement for users across a wide range of needs.

InTheZone Labs is not just a supplement line-it's a movement toward better health, sharper focus, and elevated performance. We've spent months developing precision formulations that address common challenges from mental fog and physical fatigue to cognitive underperformance and reproductive health. Our primary focus has been on the three flagship products that are already gaining attention:

InTheZone Focused Extreme: A potent formula designed to enhance mental clarity, memory, and focus for individuals who need to perform at their peak-be it in the office, the classroom, or in their everyday lives.

InTheZone Passion: Crafted specifically to support men's vitality, libido, and reproductive health, Passion helps address the global decline in sperm health and testosterone, offering a natural solution to enhance energy and virility.

InTheZone Youth: Designed to support cognitive development and focus in children and young adults, Youth is formulated with brain-enhancing ingredients that fuel learning and mental performance.

Announcing Phase One Testing: Comprehensive Feedback from Key Groups

InTheZone Labs is now gearing up for Phase One Testing to gather critical insights from real-world users across three key groups. We are dedicated to perfecting our products, and this phase is an essential step in gathering feedback that will help shape the future of InTheZone Labs:

1. Veterans and Their Families

We are proud to announce that veterans from various branches of service will be part of this groundbreaking study. Our focus will be on the effects of InTheZone Focused and InTheZone Passion in enhancing cognitive performance, mental clarity, and vitality among veterans. Additionally, we will be extending testing of InTheZone Youth to the children of veterans to evaluate its impact on focus and cognitive development in younger age groups. Their feedback will help refine our products for these unique and vital demographics.

2. Medical and Chiropractic Expertise

Two key leaders will be heading separate verticals in our testing process-a Medical Doctor (to be named later) and a Doctor of Chiropractic (to be named later). These prominent figures, each leaders in their respective fields, will help test our products within their networks, gathering insights from individuals in medical and holistic healthcare. Their evaluations will give us a deeper understanding of how our supplements perform across different health contexts, ensuring our formulas continue to meet the highest standards of efficacy.

3. NFLPA Former Players

Former NFL players bring a unique perspective and challenge when it comes to maintaining cognitive and physical health post-career. Many have experienced CTE or other injuries, making them ideal participants for testing InTheZone Focused and InTheZone Passion. We believe the results from this group will offer critical insights, demonstrating the effectiveness of our products for high-performing individuals and providing a real-world basis for anyone interested in taking their health to the next level.

Get In The Zone Today

We encourage everyone to visit InTheZoneLabs.com to explore these revolutionary products now available for purchase. Your feedback is invaluable as we continue to refine and expand the InTheZone Labs product line, so please don't hesitate to share your experience with us.

The Bioceutical Market Opportunity

The nutraceutical and bioceutical markets are projected to exceed $650 billion by 2027, driven by growing consumer demand for natural, science-backed health solutions. Nitches is strategically positioned to capitalize on this growth with InTheZone Labs products, which combine American-made quality with scientific innovation. With Phase One Testing underway, we aim to build the necessary data to reinforce our market position and provide long-term value for investors, affiliates, and customers.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates from Nitches and InTheZone Labs, and be sure to check out our website to join us on this journey toward elevated health and performance.

About Nitches, Inc.

Nitches, Inc. (OTC: NICH) is a forward-thinking company dedicated to developing lifestyle and wellness products that deliver real, measurable results. Our InTheZone Labs division is at the forefront of bioceutical innovation, committed to creating premium supplements that help people unlock their full potential.

FDA Disclosure: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All products are manufactured in FDA-audited facilities in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

